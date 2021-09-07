Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Radiohead Announce Kid A / Amnesiac Reissue with Album of Unreleased Music

Listen to the band's previously unreleased song "If You Say The Word"

Radiohead Kid A Mnesia
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 7, 2021 | 11:11am ET

    Radiohead have announced KID A MNESIA, a new three-volume collection celebrating their landmark 2000 album Kid A and its equally impactful follow-up, 2001’s Amnesiac.

    Most excitingly, KID A MNESIA contains a third disc titled Kid Amnesiae, featuring unearthed material culled from the Kid A / Amnesiac sessions. Spanning 12 tracks in total, Kid Amnesiae is highlighted by a previously unheard song called “If You Say The Word” and an unreleased studio version of “Follow Me Around,” which the band had previously debuted live. There are also alternate versions of songs like “The Morning Bell, “Pulk/Pull,” “Pyramid Song,” and “How to Disappear Completely.”

    As a preview, Radiohead have unlocked “If You Say The Word.” Take a listen below.

    Due out on November 5th via XL Recordings, KID A MNESIA will be available in a variety of formats, including as a limited edition deluxe 3xLP cream vinyl set; as a record store exclusive 3xLP red vinyl set; as a standard 3xLP black vinyl set; as a limited-edition cassette tape; as a 3xCD set; and as a 3-volume digital set.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Additionally, on November 4th Canongate will release two art books by Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and art director Stanley Donwood cataloging the visual works created during the Kid A / Amnesiac era.

    Pre-orders for Kid Amnesiae and the aforementioned art books are now ongoing via kida-mnesia.com.

    Advertisement

    KID A MNESIA Artwork:

    Radiohead KID A MNESIA

    Kid Amnesiae Tracklist:
    01. Like Spinning Plates (‘Why Us?’ Version)
    02. Untitled V1
    03. Fog (Again Again Version)
    04. If You Say The World
    05. Follow Me Around
    06. Pulk/Pull (True Love Waits Version)
    07. Untitled V2
    08. The Morning Bell (In The Dark Version)
    09. Pyramid Strings
    10. Alt. Fast Track
    11. Untitled V3
    12. How To Disappear Into Strings

Latest Stories

muna phoebe bridgers silk chiffon new song video stream

MUNA Taps Phoebe Bridgers for New Song "Silk Chiffon": Stream

September 7, 2021

amyl and the sniffers hertz new song single listen s tream music video

Amyl & the Sniffers Unleash New Song "Hertz": Stream

September 7, 2021

maxo kream weight of the world new album tyler the creator big persona new song video stream

Maxo Kream Recruits Tyler, the Creator for New Single "Big Persona": Stream

September 7, 2021

Tasha Announces New Album Tell Me What You Miss the Most, Shares "Perfect Wife": Stream

September 7, 2021

 

kyle meredith with the band camino

The Band CAMINO on Curse Words, Guitar Solos, and Their Debut Album

September 7, 2021

sounds of seattle rock camp jerry cantrell kim thayil

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and Soundgarden's Kim Thayil to Lead "Sounds of Seattle" Rock Camp

September 7, 2021

Big Thief Certainty stream new song single music video, photo by Alexa Viscius

Big Thief Unveil Intimate New Single "Certainty": Stream

September 7, 2021

lala lala prove it new song stream Open the Door- Find Your Keys and Unlock Total Serenity

Lala Lala Shares New Single "Prove It": Stream

September 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Radiohead Announce Kid A / Amnesiac Reissue with Album of Unreleased Music

Menu Shop Search Sale