Radiohead Share New Video for “If You Say the Word”: Watch

Earlier this month, Radiohead unearthed a previously unreleased song titled “If You Say the Word” as a preview of their upcoming three-volume archival collection KID A MNESIA. Now, the band has shared the Kasper Häggström-directed music video for the song.

The beginning of the clip takes place in a forest and open fields, as people in suits are tracked down by mysterious men who lock them in the back of a truck and feed them sandwiches. After being dropped off in a business district and given suitcases, they reconsider going to work and walk away.

The video gives deeper meaning to the “If You Say the Word” lyrics. “When you spend your life wishing on a twinkling star,” Thom Yorke sings. “When you forget how lucky you are/ Buried in rubble, sixty foot down.”

“If You Say the Word” appears on Kid Amnesiae, the album of unearthed material included in the KID A MNESIA set. It’s one of 12 previously unreleased songs recorded during the Kid A / Amnesiac sessions. Other highlights from Kid Amnesiae include an unreleased studio version of “Follow Me Around,” which the band had previously debuted live, and alternate versions of songs like “The Morning Bell,” “Pyramid Song,” and “How to Disappear Completely.”

The KID A MNESIA collection also features reissues of Radiohead’s landmark 2000 album Kid A and 2001’s Amnesiac. Due out November 5th via XL Recordings, it comes in a variety of formats. The 3xLP vinyl alone features a limited edition deluxe vinyl in cream, a record store exclusive red vinyl, and a standard black edition. Other offerings include a limited edition cassette tape, 3xCD set, and 3-volume digital set.

Pre-orders are ongoing here, along with two art books by Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and art director Stanley Donwood cataloging the visual works created during the Kid A / Amnesiac era. The books are out one day ahead of KID A MNESIA.

Watch Radiohead’s “If You Say the Word” video below.