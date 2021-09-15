Menu
Reba McEntire Rescued After Staircase Collapse

One person went to the hospital with minor injuries

Photo via Fox KXII
September 15, 2021 | 4:55pm ET

    Firefighters helped country legend Reba McEntire out of the window of a historical Oklahoma building after a staircase collapsed between the second and third floors, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

    On Wednesday, the 66-year-old tweeted that, “While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments.”

    A total of seven people were rescued out of the over 100-year-old building. Coby Scherrill, who alongside McEntire was scoping out the structure for a future project, told local Fox News affiliate KXII that, “We were just touring the building and the stairwell was weak. It seemed weak, but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it. Then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall.”

    Mcentire has released over 30 albums in her six-decade career, with the most recent being 2019’s Stronger Than the Truth. Earlier this year, she guested on Loretta Lynn’s Still Woman Enough.

