Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce First Tour Since John Frusciante’s Return with Hilarious Video: Watch

The guitarist to hit the road with the band for the first time in 14 years

red hot chili peppers world tour 2022 John Frusciante
Red Hot Chili Peppers, photo by Clara Balzary
September 24, 2021 | 10:47am ET

    Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a 2022 world tour, their first trek since reuniting with guitarist John Frusciante in 2019.

    Frusciante returned to the RHCP fold after the band fired his replacement, Josh Klinghoffer, after 10 years and two albums. The classic lineup has since confirmed they’re working on their first record together since 2010’s Stadium Arcadium.

    The Frusciante-featuring RHCP were meant to play a number of festivals last year, but something got in the way of those plans. They did manage to squeeze in one show pre-pandemic: a small memorial concert honoring filmmaker Andrew Burkle. Drummer Chad Smith wasn’t present for that gig, however, and was replaced by Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins, which makes this upcoming trek the first time the reformed lineup will be performing live together.

    Dates for Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 world tour haven’t been revealed, but the band did release a funny video announcing their plans. It features Anthony Ketus and Flea as KHOT news anchors Johnson Hammerswaddle and Todd the Squirrel, respectively, while Smith delivers the weather as Randy Raindrops. When “celebrated rock and roll guitarist” Frusciante joins them for their “Global Conversations” segment, all hell breaks loose when he announces the tour will start in June ’22, with the US leg set for July.

    Watch the clip below. When they go on sale, tickets can be found via Ticketmaster.

