Remi Wolf Drops New Singles “Guerrilla” and “Sexy Villain”: Stream

As far as Gen Z pop artists go, Remi Wolf is at the head of the pack. With a little over a month until the release of her debut album Juno, the 25-year-old Californian has shared the new singles “Guerrilla” and “Sexy Villain.”

“Guerrilla” is a swanky tune that finds Wolf ready to blow up the festivities. “Show up to the party, it’s guerrilla/ With an itty-bitty chance of having a good time/ Sip-sip-sipping margaritas/ Spilling like a villain, better whip out the Swiffer.” The problem — although it’s not clear how much she minds — are the “east side guys,” that “bring the thunder.”

As for “Sexy Villain,” this track is a cheeky twist on superhero tropes. Here, Wolf is the gorgeous bad girl, a self-described, “Super emo/ Aquagirl with the rising Leo.” But her boy toy doesn’t mind, as long as she keeps a few well-hidden secrets. She sings: “He’s a keeper/ Big believer/ Long as he don’t/ Check the freezer.” She adds, “Yum, yum, yum.” Check out both tracks below.

Juno drops October 15th and pre-orders are off and running. Previously, she shared the singles “Quiet on Set” and “Grumpy Old Man.”

