Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Revisit Nirvana’s First Performance of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in Honor of the Song’s 30th Anniversary

A ferocious onstage debut from April 1991

Nirvana 1991
Nirvana performing in 1991, photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
September 10, 2021 | 12:24pm ET

    Today marks the 30th anniversary of the release of “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, the lead single off Nevermind and undoubtedly Nirvana’s biggest hit.

    As the story goes, Kurt Cobain came up with the title after friend Kathleen Hanna, then of Bikini Kill, wrote the phrase “Kurt Smells Like Teen Spirit” on his wall. Cobain mistakenly thought the slogan had to do with the revolutionary riot grrrl movement, when in fact Hanna was referring to Teen Spirit, a brand of deodorant that his girlfriend and Bikini Kill bandmate Tobi Vail frequently wore. (Though longtime producer Butch Vig has a slightly different theory.)

    In commemoration of this rock history milestone, we’re revisiting the very first live performance of “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, which is believed to have taken place on April 17th, 1991 at Seattle’s OK Hotel — almost five full months before the song officially came out. It’s a grainy watch, but thrilling and intense nevertheless, especially when Cobain presses his lips against the mic and howls out to a crowd of insatiable, reckless teens. Also, it’s worth noting that this rendition differs slightly from the recorded version, which was released on September 10th, 1991. The chills felt while witnessing such a thing were real then, and they’re still very real now.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    30 years later, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” remains one of the most popular songs in rock music history. Earlier this year, the song surpassed one billion streams on both YouTube and Spotify.

Latest Stories

sneaker pimps share first new album in 20 years squaring the circle stream

Sneaker Pimps Return with Squaring the Circle, First New Album in 19 Years: Stream

September 10, 2021

saudade randy blythe joy division day of the lords

Saudade Cover Joy Division's "Day of the Lords" with Lamb of God's Randy Blythe: Stream

September 10, 2021

syd right track smino new song stream

Syd Drops New Single "Right Track" Featuring Smino: Stream

September 10, 2021

The Strokes Is This It

Artists Reflect on 20 Years of The Strokes' Is This It

and September 10, 2021

 

iggy pop matt sweeney european son cover the velvet underground nico tribute album stream lyric video

Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney Cover "European Son" for The Velvet Underground Tribute Album: Stream

September 10, 2021

The Microphones The Glow Pt 2

20 Years of The Microphones’ The Glow Pt. 2, An Aural Tapestry of Sound Art and Avant-Folk

September 10, 2021

Star Crossed Review

On star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves Grapples With Love -- And Love Lost

September 10, 2021

kyle meredith with sleigh bells texis new album

Sleigh Bells on New Album Texis: “Subtlety Has Never Been Our Thing”

September 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Revisit Nirvana's First Performance of "Smells Like Teen Spirit" in Honor of the Song's 30th Anniversary

Menu Shop Search Sale