Rick and Morty Live as Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell in New Promo: Watch

A live-action teaser for the Adult Swim show's Season 5 finale

rick and morty christopher lloyd Jaeden Martell adult swim commercial c-132
Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell as Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
September 3, 2021 | 10:36am ET

    Christopher Lloyd is not a man. He’s Doc Brown. Rick Sanchez is just made in his image. That’s why the Back to the Future legend made the perfect casting to play a live-action Rick in Adult Swim’s new Rick and Morty promo.

    Lloyd stars as Rick alongside It and Knives Out actor Jaeden Martell as his Morty. The pair step through a portal, and Lloyd’s Rick belches out, “Morty, we’re home!” Morty replies with a classic, “Aw, geeze.”

    The 14-second ad comes smack in the middle of two landmarks: Adult Swim celebrated its 20th anniversary yesterday (September 2nd), and the month-delayed, hour-long finale of Rick and Morty Season 5 debuts this Sunday (September 5th). Now, this doesn’t imply necessarily that some how the animated TV versions of Rick and Morty will bump into the live-action Lloyd and Martell versions — but wouldn’t that be a cool way to end the season?

    Interestingly, the tweet revealing the new live-action ad labels this the C-132 Rick and Morty; Dimension C-132 is the universe at the center of the first two volumes of the Oni Press Rick and Morty comic book, while the animated series mainly follows the Dimension C-137 Rick and Morty. The two universes crossed over in the comic, so is this teasing a similar event in the Season 5 finale? If so, how could the comic versions become live-action versions? Does any of this matter?

    Nobody exists on purpose. Nobody belongs anywhere. Everybody’s gonna die. Come watch TV when the Rick and Morty Season 5 finale premieres September 5th. There will be plenty more of the show in the future, too, as the series was renewed for a whopping 70 episodes back in 2018, and so far we’ve only had 20 new ones.

    Watch Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell as Rick and Morty below.

Rick and Morty Live as Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell in New Promo: Watch

