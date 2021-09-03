Rick and Morty Live as Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell in New Promo: Watch

Christopher Lloyd is not a man. He’s Doc Brown. Rick Sanchez is just made in his image. That’s why the Back to the Future legend made the perfect casting to play a live-action Rick in Adult Swim’s new Rick and Morty promo.

Lloyd stars as Rick alongside It and Knives Out actor Jaeden Martell as his Morty. The pair step through a portal, and Lloyd’s Rick belches out, “Morty, we’re home!” Morty replies with a classic, “Aw, geeze.”

The 14-second ad comes smack in the middle of two landmarks: Adult Swim celebrated its 20th anniversary yesterday (September 2nd), and the month-delayed, hour-long finale of Rick and Morty Season 5 debuts this Sunday (September 5th). Now, this doesn’t imply necessarily that some how the animated TV versions of Rick and Morty will bump into the live-action Lloyd and Martell versions — but wouldn’t that be a cool way to end the season?

Advertisement

Related Video

Interestingly, the tweet revealing the new live-action ad labels this the C-132 Rick and Morty; Dimension C-132 is the universe at the center of the first two volumes of the Oni Press Rick and Morty comic book, while the animated series mainly follows the Dimension C-137 Rick and Morty. The two universes crossed over in the comic, so is this teasing a similar event in the Season 5 finale? If so, how could the comic versions become live-action versions? Does any of this matter?

Nobody exists on purpose. Nobody belongs anywhere. Everybody’s gonna die. Come watch TV when the Rick and Morty Season 5 finale premieres September 5th. There will be plenty more of the show in the future, too, as the series was renewed for a whopping 70 episodes back in 2018, and so far we’ve only had 20 new ones.

Watch Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell as Rick and Morty below.