Rick Ross Just Got His Driver’s License at 45 Years Old

Despite owning a fleet of more than 100 luxury cars

Rick Ross, photo via Instagram
September 13, 2021 | 4:30pm ET

    In late July, Rick Ross admitted on Instagram that he never got around to getting his driver’s license despite claiming to own a fleet of more than 100 luxury cars. Drivers near his palatial mansion in Fayetteville, Georgia can now rest assured the 45-year-old rapper is officially approved to take to the roads.

    While appearing on The Today Show last week to promote his new book, The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire, Rozay confirmed he had recently acquired his driver’s license. “I actually was driven to the test. I have over 100 cars, and I just hadn’t had my license,” he explained. “So, whenever I go joyriding, it was just one of those things. My mom and my sister pressured me, finally. So I went and took the test. It took me an hour. You know, I missed a few answers but I got it.”

    When asked by Al Roker whether it was worth the effort, the Wingstop entrepreneur admitted being able to finally drive legally is a relief. “It was,” Ross said. “You know, because you should have your driver’s license. It was just something about my smile, and anytime I got pulled over, by the time the officer walked up. [They were like] ‘Go head, Rozay. We know you good.'”

    Prior to releasing his book, the Maybach Music boss revealed one of the ways he saves money is by mowing his own lawn. In June, the Florida native said he cuts the grass of his 235-acre mansion — which he rented out as a set piece in Coming 2 America — with a riding John Deere tractor.

    Ross is currently working on his upcoming album, Richer Than I Ever Been, expected to drop sometime this year. Starting September 30th, he will be joining JeezyGucci Mane, and 2 Chainz on their 11-date “Legendz of the Streetz Tour.” Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster, or snag them here once they’re sold out.

