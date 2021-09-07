Menu
Rico Nasty Drops Surprise Five-Song EP Ricos Archives on SoundCloud: Stream

Tracks like "Switch Places," "Grow Up," and "Show Me Your Love" capture the Maryland rapper's range

Rico Nasty, photo courtesy of artist
September 7, 2021 | 10:33am ET

    Rico Nasty got her start on SoundCloud, and she’s NOW returned to the platform to surprise fans with new music. The Maryland hip-hop artist has delivered a five-track collection she’s called Ricos Archives, and you can stream it below.

    Rico teased the release on Instagram with a Monday post that read simply, “Secrets on SoundCloud.” Fans who followed that (not exactly subtle) lead ended up coming across five songs that seem to span the range of Rico Nasty’s styles. Opener “Switch Places” screams from her underground days, while the following cuts “How Ya Feel” and “Cotton Candy” bounce with the intentionally simple cadence of “SoundCloud rap” cut with hyperpop.

    “Grow Up” is a cutting track for anyone who can relate to “I don’t check my emails/ I forget my passwords/ I forget my keys.” Then there’s the emo pop of closer “Show Me Your Love,” which according to the producer tag comes from Lil Nas X collaborator Take a Daytrip (via Stereogum). Listen to Rico Nasty’s latest SoundCloud drop below.

    Ricos Archives comes after Rico Nasty shared “Buss” (which she debuted at Lollapalooza) and “Magic” earlier this year. Both tracks are expected to be part of her upcoming RX mixtape, which she teased for a summer release but has yet to deliver.

    Still, she’s been busy: This year has seen her collaborate with chillpill and Soleima on “LiL BiTcH,” join Denzel Curry on Jasiah’s “Art of War,” and hop onto Mahalia’s “Jealous.” Her full-length debut, Nightmare Vacation, arrived back in December 2020. Last week, she tore through some of the LP highlights during a punk take on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series.

