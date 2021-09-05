Rico Nasty Brings the Heat to Her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

Considering Rico Nasty is easily one of the most versatile voices in hip-hop today, it makes sense that her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert would fit a wide array of sonics into just 13 minutes. During her guest appearance on NPR’s coveted performance series, the DMV rapper posted up with her all-female backing band in a yard adorned with plenty of flood lights to suit her colorful persona.
Rico’s set opened with her recent soulful single “Magic” before diving into the boisterous fan-favorite, “Rage.” She wrapped up the show with tracks from her debut studio album, Nightmare Vacation: “OHFR?,” “Trust Issues,” and her breakout single “Smack a Bitch.” Seamlessly weaving between R&B, hyperpop, and her unique breed of punk-rap, Rico’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert is a sight to behold — black lipstick and all. Check the show out for yourself below.
Earlier this year, Rico featured on Jasiah’s recent track “Art of War.” She also dropped the new single “Buss.”