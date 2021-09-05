Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rico Nasty Brings the Heat to Her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

The DMV rapper tears through tracks from her debut album, Nightmare Vacation.

Rico Nasty (NPR)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 5, 2021 | 12:39am ET

    Considering Rico Nasty is easily one of the most versatile voices in hip-hop today, it makes sense that her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert would fit a wide array of sonics into just 13 minutes. During her guest appearance on NPR’s coveted performance series, the DMV rapper posted up with her all-female backing band in a yard adorned with plenty of flood lights to suit her colorful persona.

    Rico’s set opened with her recent soulful single “Magic” before diving into the boisterous fan-favorite, “Rage.” She wrapped up the show with tracks from her debut studio album, Nightmare Vacation: “OHFR?,” “Trust Issues,” and her breakout single “Smack a Bitch.” Seamlessly weaving between R&B, hyperpop, and her unique breed of punk-rap, Rico’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert is a sight to behold — black lipstick and all. Check the show out for yourself below.

    Earlier this year, Rico featured on Jasiah’s recent track “Art of War.” She also dropped the new single “Buss.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Latest Stories

david crosby calls neil young most selfish person he's ever met interview

David Crosby: Neil Young Is the "Most Selfish Person" I Know

September 5, 2021

Paul Stanley

Paul Stanley Seen Without Mask Days After Testing Positive for COVID-19

September 4, 2021

mark hoppus cancer chemo working best possible news lymphoma

Mark Hoppus Completes Chemotherapy Treatment

September 4, 2021

Kanye West Andre 3000

Drake Leaks Kanye West and André 3000 Collaboration "Life of the Party"

September 4, 2021

 

Vince Neil fat burning

Vince Neil Undergoes Fat Burning Treatment Ahead of Mötley Crüe's Tour

September 3, 2021

pell floating while dreaming ii new mixtape stream

Pell Drops New Mixtape Floating While Dreaming II: Stream

September 3, 2021

Blu Announces New Album The Color Blu(e), Shares "People Call Me Blu(e)": Stream

September 3, 2021

kanye west off the grid fivio foreign playboi carti rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Kanye West Goes "Off the Grid" with Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti

September 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rico Nasty Brings the Heat to Her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale