Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ridley Scott Says Gladiator 2 Is Being “Written Now”

Veteran filmmaker plans to have the sequel "ready to go" when he finishes the Joaquin Phoenix-starring Kitbag

ridley scott gladiator 2 sequel script being written nowv
Gladiator (DreamWorks) and Ridley Scott (photo by Heather Kaplan)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 29, 2021 | 9:17pm ET

    Ridley Scott is preparing to go back to ancient Rome, as the filmmaker says a script for Gladiator 2 is being “written now.”

    Speaking with (fittingly enough) EMPIRE, Scott confirmed that he has eyes to make the sequel to the 2000 classic Gladiator after he finishes his next project, KitBag. That film happens to star Gladiator villain Joaquin Phoenix, who’s set to play Napoléon Bonaparte alongside Jodie Comer (Scott’s upcoming The Last Duel) as the emperor’s wife, Joséphine.

    “I’m already having [the next] Gladiator written now,” Scott said. “So when I’ve done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    This isn’t the first time Scott has made mention of a Gladiator 2. Back in 2018, he was in talks with screenwriter Peter Craig (The Hunger Games: MockingjayTop Gun: Maverick) about penning the sequel. The plot was said to focus on Lucius, the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus whom Russel Crowe’s Maximus saves in the original movie. Since both Phoenix and Crowe’s characters died in that film (two-decade old spoiler alert…), neither star is expected to return.

    It’s not known if Craig is still working on the script, or when the movie will actually see release. KitBag is set to enter production in early 2022, and Apple TV+ has already picked up the film.

    Ridley Scott
     Editor's Pick
    Ridley Scott’s Top 10 Films

    At 83, Scott is entering one of the most prolific times in his illustrious career. Before we even get to KitBag and Gladiator 2, Scott is delivering two star-studded movies in the next few months: The Last Duel, starring Adam Driver, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck (the latter two co-writing the script) is out October 15th. Then on November 24th, House of Gucci arrives with a cast including Lady Gaga, Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Dave Chappelle Announces New Netflix Special The Closer

September 29, 2021

james bond no time to die review movie daniel craig final mgm

No Time to Die Offers a Thrilling Swan Song to Daniel Craig's 007: Review

September 28, 2021

The Harder They Fall jay-z kid cudi new track tease

JAY-Z and Kid Cudi Tease New Song in Trailer for The Harder They Fall: Watch

September 28, 2021

frank zappa 200 motels 50th anniversary reissue

Frank Zappa's 200 Motels Receiving Box Set Reissue for 50th Anniversary

September 27, 2021

 

arca new single incendio stream concert film

Arca Shares New Single "Incendio": Stream

September 27, 2021

kyle meredith with jana kramer lifetime original movie holiday fix up voiceskyle meredith with jana kramer lifetime original movie holiday fix up voices

Jana Kramer on Working with Richard Marx and Her Upcoming Lifetime Holiday Movie

September 27, 2021

Stanley Tucci clive davis bio pic movie casting

Stanley Tucci to Play Clive Davis in Whitney Houston Biopic

September 27, 2021

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, and David Bowie Star in First Trailer

September 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ridley Scott Says Gladiator 2 Is Being "Written Now"

Menu Shop Search Sale