Riot Fest Day 2: See Photos of Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Sublime and More

Pinegrove, Meg Myers, Meet Me @ The Altar and more played Day 2 of the Chicago fest

Coheed and Cambria Riot Fest 2021
Coheed and Cambria, photo by Josh Druding
Consequence Staff
September 18, 2021 | 12:04pm ET

    Riot Fest continued in Chicago’s Douglass Park on Friday, September 17th.

    Day 2’s robust lineup boasted sets from Coheed and Cambria, Meg Myers, Pinegrove, Radkey, Smashing Pumpkins, Sublime and recent Consequence Artists of the Month Meet Me @ the Altar and Amigo the Devil.

    In between sets, Consequence took some time to observe the fest’s ongoing COVID-19 protocols; you can see our recap of what’s going on with that here.

    Check out the full gallery of live photos from Day 2 of Riot Fest below, and see photos from Day 1 here.

    Amigo the Devil, photo by Josh Druding
    Radkey, photo by Josh Druding
    Meg Myers, photo by Josh Druding
    Meg Myers, photo by Josh Druding
    Coheed and Cambria, photo by Josh Druding
    Amigo the Devil, photo by Josh Druding
    Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Josh Druding
    Riot Fest 2021, photo by Josh Druding
    Pinegrove, photo by Josh Druding
    Meet Me @ The Altar, photo by Josh Druding
    Radkey, photo by Josh Druding
    Radkey, photo by Josh Druding
    Sublime, photo by Josh Druding
    Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Josh Druding
    Sublime, photo by Josh Druding
    Riot Fest 2021, photo by Josh Druding
    Pinegrove, photo by Josh Druding
    Amigo the Devil, photo by Josh Druding
    Sublime, photo by Josh Druding
    Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Josh Druding
    Meet Me @ The Altar, photo by Josh Druding
    Meg Myers, photo by Josh Druding
    Coheed and Cambria, photo by Josh Druding
    Coheed and Cambria, photo by Josh Druding
    Meet Me @ The Altar, photo by Josh Druding
    Riot Fest 2021, photo by Josh Druding
    Pinegrove, photo by Josh Druding

