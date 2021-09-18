Riot Fest Day 2: See Photos of Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Sublime and More

Riot Fest continued in Chicago’s Douglass Park on Friday, September 17th.

Day 2’s robust lineup boasted sets from Coheed and Cambria, Meg Myers, Pinegrove, Radkey, Smashing Pumpkins, Sublime and recent Consequence Artists of the Month Meet Me @ the Altar and Amigo the Devil.

In between sets, Consequence took some time to observe the fest’s ongoing COVID-19 protocols; you can see our recap of what’s going on with that here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Check out the full gallery of live photos from Day 2 of Riot Fest below, and see photos from Day 1 here.

Amigo the Devil, photo by Josh Druding Radkey, photo by Josh Druding Meg Myers, photo by Josh Druding Meg Myers, photo by Josh Druding Coheed and Cambria, photo by Josh Druding Amigo the Devil, photo by Josh Druding Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Josh Druding Riot Fest 2021, photo by Josh Druding Pinegrove, photo by Josh Druding Meet Me @ The Altar, photo by Josh Druding Radkey, photo by Josh Druding Radkey, photo by Josh Druding Sublime, photo by Josh Druding Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Josh Druding Sublime, photo by Josh Druding Riot Fest 2021, photo by Josh Druding Pinegrove, photo by Josh Druding Amigo the Devil, photo by Josh Druding Sublime, photo by Josh Druding Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Josh Druding Meet Me @ The Altar, photo by Josh Druding Meg Myers, photo by Josh Druding Coheed and Cambria, photo by Josh Druding Coheed and Cambria, photo by Josh Druding Meet Me @ The Altar, photo by Josh Druding Riot Fest 2021, photo by Josh Druding Pinegrove, photo by Josh Druding