Riot Fest Day 2: See Photos of Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Sublime and More

Riot Fest continued in Chicago’s Douglass Park on Friday, September 17th.
Day 2’s robust lineup boasted sets from Coheed and Cambria, Meg Myers, Pinegrove, Radkey, Smashing Pumpkins, Sublime and recent Consequence Artists of the Month Meet Me @ the Altar and Amigo the Devil.
In between sets, Consequence took some time to observe the fest’s ongoing COVID-19 protocols; you can see our recap of what’s going on with that here.
Check out the full gallery of live photos from Day 2 of Riot Fest below, and see photos from Day 1 here.