Riot Fest Day 3: See Photos of Rancid, GWAR, Rise Against, Run The Jewels and More

Best Coast, Big Freedia, Vic Mensa and more played Day 3 of the Chicago fest

Rancid Riot Fest 2021
Rancid, photo by Josh Druding
Consequence Staff
September 19, 2021 | 10:34am ET

    Riot Fest raged on in Chicago’s Douglass Park for a third day on Saturday, September 18th.

    Gogol Bordello hit the Roots Stage for a joyous sunset show, while Chicago native Vic Mensa performed songs from his debut mixtape Innanetapeover over on the Riot Stage.

    Later, Rise Against delivered a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son,” with an assist from Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham. Saturday closed with Riot Fest favorite Run the Jewels, whose set served as their “third show in three years,” as El-P told the crowd.

    Check out the full gallery of live photos from Day 3 of Riot Fest below, and see photos from Day 2 here.

    Vic Mensa, photo by Josh Druding
    Joywave, photo by Josh Druding
    Rise Against, photo by Josh Druding
    Man on Man, photo by Josh Druding
    GWAR, photo by Josh Druding
    Best Coast, photo by Josh Druding
    Best Coast, photo by Josh Druding
    Rise Against, photo by Josh Druding
    Run The Jewels, photo by Josh Druding
    Rise Against, photo by Josh Druding
    GWAR, photo by Josh Druding
    Rancid, photo by Josh Druding
    Man on Man, photo by Josh Druding
    Riot Fest 2021, photo by Josh Druding
    Run The Jewels, photo by Josh Druding
    Run The Jewels, photo by Josh Druding
    Best Coast, photo by Josh Druding
    Riot Fest 2021, photo by Josh Druding
    Gogol Bordello, photo by Josh Druding
    Rancid, photo by Josh Druding
    Big Freedia, photo by Josh Druding
    Vic Mensa, photo by Josh Druding
    Vic Mensa, photo by Josh Druding
    Gogol Bordello, photo by Josh Druding
    Big Freedia, photo by Josh Druding
    GWAR, photo by Josh Druding
    Gogol Bordello, photo by Josh Druding
    Rancid, photo by Josh Druding

