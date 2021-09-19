Riot Fest Day 3: See Photos of Rancid, GWAR, Rise Against, Run The Jewels and More

Riot Fest raged on in Chicago’s Douglass Park for a third day on Saturday, September 18th.

Gogol Bordello hit the Roots Stage for a joyous sunset show, while Chicago native Vic Mensa performed songs from his debut mixtape Innanetapeover over on the Riot Stage.

Later, Rise Against delivered a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son,” with an assist from Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham. Saturday closed with Riot Fest favorite Run the Jewels, whose set served as their “third show in three years,” as El-P told the crowd.

Advertisement

Related Video

Check out the full gallery of live photos from Day 3 of Riot Fest below, and see photos from Day 2 here.

Vic Mensa, photo by Josh Druding Joywave, photo by Josh Druding Rise Against, photo by Josh Druding Man on Man, photo by Josh Druding GWAR, photo by Josh Druding Best Coast, photo by Josh Druding Best Coast, photo by Josh Druding Rise Against, photo by Josh Druding Run The Jewels, photo by Josh Druding Rise Against, photo by Josh Druding GWAR, photo by Josh Druding Rancid, photo by Josh Druding Man on Man, photo by Josh Druding Riot Fest 2021, photo by Josh Druding Run The Jewels, photo by Josh Druding Run The Jewels, photo by Josh Druding Best Coast, photo by Josh Druding Riot Fest 2021, photo by Josh Druding Gogol Bordello, photo by Josh Druding Rancid, photo by Josh Druding Big Freedia, photo by Josh Druding Vic Mensa, photo by Josh Druding Vic Mensa, photo by Josh Druding Gogol Bordello, photo by Josh Druding Big Freedia, photo by Josh Druding GWAR, photo by Josh Druding Gogol Bordello, photo by Josh Druding Rancid, photo by Josh Druding