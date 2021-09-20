Riot Fest Day 4: See Photos of Slipknot, Devo, The Flaming Lips and More

Riot Fest closed out on Sunday, September 19th in Chicago’s Douglass Park.

Day 4 brought high-energy sets from veteran noise rockers HEALTH, The Flaming Lips (Wayne Coyne was spotted climbing in and out of bubbles), and Slipknot, who filled in for Nine Inch Nails after they cancelled their tour.

Sunday’s sets rounded out a robust weekend of rock; you can catch up on the entire event with Consequence‘s recap here.

Check out the full gallery of live photos from Day 4 of Riot Fest below, and see photos from Day 3 here.

FEVER 333, photo by Josh Druding The Flaming Lips, photo by Josh Druding Alex G, photo by Josh Druding The Flaming Lips, photo by Josh Druding Devo, photo by Josh Druding Anthrax, photo by Josh Druding Thursday, photo by Josh Druding Simple Plan, photo by Josh Druding HEALTH, photo by Josh Druding Atmosphere at Riot Fest 2021, photo by Josh Druding HEALTH, photo by Josh Druding Simple Plan, photo by Josh Druding BLACKSTARKIDS, photo by Josh Druding The Flaming Lips, photo by Josh Druding Body Count, photo by Josh Druding Slipknot, photo by Josh Druding FEVER 333, photo by Josh Druding HEALTH, photo by Josh Druding Body Count, photo by Josh Druding Melkbelly, photo by Josh Druding Thursday, photo by Josh Druding Alex G, photo by Josh Druding Slipknot, photo by Josh Druding New Found Glory, photo by Josh Druding New Found Glory, photo by Josh Druding Devo, photo by Josh Druding Slipknot, photo by Josh Druding BLACKSTARKIDS, photo by Josh Druding FEVER 333, photo by Josh Druding Slipknot, photo by Josh Druding Anthrax, photo by Josh Druding BLACKSTARKIDS, photo by Josh Druding Kennyhoopla, photo by Josh Druding Alex G, photo by Josh Druding Kennyhoopla, photo by Josh Druding Anthrax, photo by Josh Druding Simple Plan, photo by Josh Druding Atmosphere at Riot Fest 2021, photo by Josh Druding New Found Glory, photo by Josh Druding Devo, photo by Josh Druding