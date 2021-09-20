Menu
Riot Fest Day 4: See Photos of Slipknot, Devo, The Flaming Lips and More

BLACKSTARKIDS, Body Count, FEVER 333 and more played the fourth and final day of the Chicago fest

Slipknot Riot Fest 2021
Slipknot, photo by Josh Druding
Consequence Staff
September 20, 2021 | 11:21am ET

    Riot Fest closed out on Sunday, September 19th in Chicago’s Douglass Park.

    Day 4 brought high-energy sets from veteran noise rockers HEALTH, The Flaming Lips (Wayne Coyne was spotted climbing in and out of bubbles), and Slipknot, who filled in for Nine Inch Nails after they cancelled their tour.

    Sunday’s sets rounded out a robust weekend of rock; you can catch up on the entire event with Consequence‘s recap here.

    Related Video

    Check out the full gallery of live photos from Day 4 of Riot Fest below, and see photos from Day 3 here.

    FEVER 333, photo by Josh Druding
    The Flaming Lips, photo by Josh Druding
    Alex G, photo by Josh Druding
    The Flaming Lips, photo by Josh Druding
    Devo, photo by Josh Druding
    Anthrax, photo by Josh Druding
    Thursday, photo by Josh Druding
    Simple Plan, photo by Josh Druding
    HEALTH, photo by Josh Druding
    Atmosphere at Riot Fest 2021, photo by Josh Druding
    HEALTH, photo by Josh Druding
    Simple Plan, photo by Josh Druding
    BLACKSTARKIDS, photo by Josh Druding
    The Flaming Lips, photo by Josh Druding
    Body Count, photo by Josh Druding
    Slipknot, photo by Josh Druding
    FEVER 333, photo by Josh Druding
    HEALTH, photo by Josh Druding
    Body Count, photo by Josh Druding
    Melkbelly, photo by Josh Druding
    Thursday, photo by Josh Druding
    Alex G, photo by Josh Druding
    Slipknot, photo by Josh Druding
    New Found Glory, photo by Josh Druding
    New Found Glory, photo by Josh Druding
    Devo, photo by Josh Druding
    Slipknot, photo by Josh Druding
    BLACKSTARKIDS, photo by Josh Druding
    FEVER 333, photo by Josh Druding
    Slipknot, photo by Josh Druding
    Anthrax, photo by Josh Druding
    BLACKSTARKIDS, photo by Josh Druding
    Kennyhoopla, photo by Josh Druding
    Alex G, photo by Josh Druding
    Kennyhoopla, photo by Josh Druding
    Anthrax, photo by Josh Druding
    Simple Plan, photo by Josh Druding
    Atmosphere at Riot Fest 2021, photo by Josh Druding
    New Found Glory, photo by Josh Druding
    Devo, photo by Josh Druding

