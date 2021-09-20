Riot Fest Day 4: See Photos of Slipknot, Devo, The Flaming Lips and More

Riot Fest closed out on Sunday, September 19th in Chicago’s Douglass Park.
Day 4 brought high-energy sets from veteran noise rockers HEALTH, The Flaming Lips (Wayne Coyne was spotted climbing in and out of bubbles), and Slipknot, who filled in for Nine Inch Nails after they cancelled their tour.
Sunday’s sets rounded out a robust weekend of rock; you can catch up on the entire event with Consequence‘s recap here.
