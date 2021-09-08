Menu
Rob Zombie Is Faithfully Recreating the Munsters Mansion for Upcoming Movie: Photos

The rocker-director is bringing 1313 Mockingbird Lane "back to life"

Rob Zombie Munsters Mansion
New Munsters Mansion (via Rob Zombie Instagram) / Original Munsters Mansion (archive)
September 8, 2021 | 10:52am ET

    As writer-director of the upcoming Munsters movie, Rob Zombie is making sure the film captures the spooky spirit of the original 1960s TV series. The filmmaker is contstructing a new Munsters mansion, famously known as 1313 Mockingbird Lane, faithfully replicated from the ground up in Budapest, Hungary.

    Zombie posted a few pics of the construction progress on his Instagram account on Tuesday (September 7th), writing, “UPDATE: The crew is hard at work bringing 1313 back to life. As you can see the iconic house is beginning to emerge. This talented group of carpenters and painters are trying to recreate every little detail perfectly. Stay tuned for more news. #themunsters #robzombie #budapesthungary.”

    As the last hashtag notes, the movie is being filmed in Budapest. Zombie confirmed in June that he was writing and directing the Munsters flick for Universal Pictures. The metal singer, who is a lifelong fan of the TV series, wrote at the time, “The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS!”

    While unconfirmed, the cast is reported to include Rob’s wife, Sheri Moon Zombie, as Lily Munster, and Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster. Other unspecified roles are set to be played by Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, and Elvira (real name Cassandra Peterson).

    Rob Zombie interview
    Rob Zombie on His New Lunar Injection Album, His Life During the Pandemic, and the Future of Live Music

    As to what happened to the original Munsters mansion, it was remodeled (and made less spooky) on the Universal Studios lot for use on the show Desperate Housewives.

    While the mansion and set are being constructed for his new take on The Munsters, Zombie has a number of festival gigs lined up for the fall, including Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Inkcarceration, Riff Fest, and Welcome to Rockville. Tickets to his various shows are available via Ticketmaster.

    See a gallery of images of the Munsters mansion being constructed via Rob Zombie’s Instagram below.

