Sylvester Stallone to Reissue Rocky IV as Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut

Rocky IV is ready to go another round: Sylvester Stallone and MGM have announced Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut, an expanded release that comes with 40 additional minutes of footage. It will be shown in select theaters for one night only on November 11th before becoming available for streaming rentals on November 12th.

Written, directed, and starring Sly Stallone, Rocky IV became the biggest box office hit of the franchise when it stepped into the ring in 1985. By framing the story as a battle between America and the USSR, it tapped into Cold War fears, while boasting one of Carl Weathers’ most iconic performances, and introducing the world to Swedish ass-kicker extraordinaire Dolph Lundgren.

In addition to 40 additional minutes of never-before-seen footage, a press release claims that, “The fight scenes are more intense,” and “the music is more powerful.” Those who attend the November 11th screening will also see a live Q&A with Stallone himself, as a well as a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the recut film. Tickets are available through the event website, and you can check out a trailer for the film below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Rocky IV is part of Stallone’s six-decade run with a No. 1 movie, which continued this year with his role in The Suicide Squad. He’ll have a shot to continue the trend with The Expendables 4, which recently added 50 Cent and Megan Fox to its cast.