Rosalía Teams with Tokischa for New Song “Linda”: Stream

Spanish superstar and polarizing Dominican up-and-comer also deliver a steamy music video

Rosalía and Tokischa, photo by Elissa Salas
September 1, 2021 | 8:34pm ET

    Rosalía has joined forces with rising Dominican dembow artist Tokischa for a collaborative single called “Linda.” They’ve also shared a steamy music video for the track.

    While Rosalía is one of the biggest names in Latin music, Tokischa is one of the most controversial. Still, the latter’s rebellious, authentic nature and unique blend of trap and dancehall sounds has drawn plenty of positive attention in the music world.

    Speaking in a recent interview for an outlet in the Dominican Republic (via a press release), Rosalía said of her collaborator:

    “Tokischa is an irreverent woman, a woman who speaks frankly and isn’t afraid to make people uncomfortable. Tokischa is a woman who is going to make a big impact just based on the message that she gives and what she represents. She is a woman who causes discomfort, and it seems like women tend to do that when they are not sufficiently ‘proper.’ At the end of the day, women are always expected to act a certain way, but I believe it’s necessary that women be the way they want to.”

    Together on “Linda,” Tokischa and Rosalía deliver a snappy, sexy number that’s as uncompromising as the musicians themselves. They certainly seem to be enjoying themselves in the accompanying music video, which you can check out below.

    “Linda” is the latest in a string of collaborative tracks from Rosalía. Earlier this year, she joined Billie Eilish on “Lo Vas a Olvidar” and teamed with Oneohtrix Point Never on a reimagining of “Nothing’s Special.” She also appeared alongside Bad Bunny on Saturday Night Live to perform “La Noche de Anoche” from 2020’s El Último Tour del Mundo.

