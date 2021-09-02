Menu
Rosamund Pike Warns of “The Last Battle” in First Trailer for The Wheel of Time: Watch

It premieres November 19th on Amazon Prime

The Wheel of Time first trailer Rosamund Pike Amazon Prime Video
The Wheel of Time (Amazon Prime Video)
September 2, 2021 | 2:20pm ET

    Fantasy fans, assemble: Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the first trailer for The Wheel of Time, the upcoming series based on Robert Jordan’s novels of the same name. Rosamund Pike stars as Moiraine, who mentors young women sensitive to the One Power while trying to determine which of three men is the prophesied Dragon Reborn. The series is set to premiere on November 19th.

    The trailer for The Wheel of Time boasts some impressive special effects as its cast channels the One Power throughout various stunning locations. Alongside Pike, The Wheel of Time also includes Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor (the main character in the book series, though you won’t see much of him here), Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, and Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al’Vere.

    The Wheel of Time is helmed by showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins, with Pike serving as a producer as well. Jordan’s wife, Harriet McDougal, has been hired as a consulting producer alongside Brandon Sanderson, who finished writing the 15-novel series after Jordan’s death in 2007.  Amazon seem to be a believer in what they’ve all created; the series has already been renewed for Season 2. Check out the trailer for The Wheel of Time below.

    Related Video

    Amazon’s TV series isn’t the only forthcoming Wheel of Time adaptation. In July, news broke that Thor and X-Men: First Class writer Zack Stent would be penning the first film in a planned trilogy.

    Last year, Pike starred in the Netflix thriller I Care a Lot. And if The Wheel of Time isn’t enough adapted high fantasy for you, keep your eyes and ears peeled for Amazon Prime Video’s forthcoming Lord of the Rings series.

