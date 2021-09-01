Menu
Rosie O’Donnell to Host 9/11 Conspiracy Film Screening

O'Donnell has been a 9/11 truther for over a decade

rosie o'donnell 9/11 conspiracy theories
Rosie O’Donnell, photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage
September 1, 2021 | 6:15pm ET

    Rosie O’Donnell is putting the ‘O’ in ‘Oh, for fuck’s sake.” The comedian and conspiracy theorist has partnered with the notorious group Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth to present a screening of The Unspeakable, which purports to reveal the real story behind the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

    The Unspeakable showcases interviews with several of the people who had been featured in Spike Lee’s HBO documentary New York Epicenters: 9/11-2021½, but who were subsequently cut following a public uproar. The filmmakers behind The Unspeakable refer to these cranks as “experts,” who were “censored.” After the screening of The Uproar, O’Donnell will interview family members who believe a shadowy conspiracy — perhaps the government — killed their loved ones on 9/11/01.

    O’Donnell has been beating this deranged drum since at least 2007“I do believe that it’s the first time in history that fire has ever melted steel,” she said. “I do believe that it defies physics that World Trade Center Tower 7 — Building 7, which collapsed in on itself — it is impossible for a building to fall the way it fell without explosives being involved.”

    Related Video

    All of this has been thoroughly debunked. Building 7’s damage was extensive and well-known, which is why it was evacuated hours before the collapse. Besides that, photographs taken from a police helicopter demonstrated that the bottom of the building had been badly damaged by debris, and an analysis by Popular Mechanics showed that something like a fourth of the south base was missing. Oh, and while “jet fuel doesn’t melt steel beams,” as the Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth are fond of saying, it is more than hot enough to cause it to bend so far the floor would collapse. This whole conspiracy is just unbelievably dumb.

    Consequence has reached out to O’Donnell for comment through her representatives, and will update this story if she responds.

    A screening of The Unspeakable will take place sometime in September and can be viewed in various places. If you’re interested in learning more, click here.

