Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rap Song of the Week: Lil Wayne Tag Teams with Run the Jewels on “ooh la la” Remix

Latto, reggie, and Kent Loon also dropped tracks you need to hear

run the jewels lil wayne ooh la la remix rap song of the week
Run the Jewels (photo by Ben Kaye) and Lil Wayne (photo by Nick Langlois)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 24, 2021 | 5:21pm ET

    Rap Song of the Week breaks down the essential rap and hip-hop tracks you need to hear every week. Check out the full playlist here. This week, Lil Wayne hops on Run the Jewels’ remix of “ooh la la.”

    Mixing the cutting edge sensibilities of Run the Jewels with their love for Golden Era hip-hop thanks to contributions from the legendary Greg Nice and DJ Premier, “ooh la la” instantly became a standout entry in their catalog when it was released in 2020. For the remix, El-P and Killer Mike recruited Lil Wayne, another veteran MC who has nothing to prove this deep into his career but continues to go toe-to-toe with the best rappers of any generation.

    Only getting better with age as he turns 39 years old this September, Wayne has been on a hot streak this year, popping up on tracks alongside rappers he inspired such as Polo G and Roddy Ricch while also lending assists to his protégé Drake and Nicki Minaj. On “ooh la la,” Weezy’s bravado and neverending flow is a nice addition to the track, as he crams internal rhymes into every line while shouting out his collaborators.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I can boom shakalaka your medulla oblongata,” Tunechi raps. “Kill a mic like El-P and Killer Mike, feeling like/ DJ Premier, it’s my world premiere tonight, feeling right.” While the rest of the track is unchanged, Wayne’s contribution makes Run the Jewel’s already great track even better.

    The collaboration is also the latest example of how hip-hop has matured as a genre. At this point, it’s no longer expected for an MC to fall off when they hit a certain age; instead, the truly great rappers figure out a way to adapt to the times without losing what made them great.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

King Princess Velvet Underground

Song of the Week: King Princess Offers a Faithful Velvet Underground Tribute With "There She Goes Again"

and September 24, 2021

lil nas x dolla sign slime megan thee stallion rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion Brush Off the Haters on "Dolla Sign Slime"

September 17, 2021

wildest dreams taylor's version

Song of the Week: Taylor Swift Revives Our "Wildest Dreams" With Surprise Re-Recording

and September 17, 2021

AZ Ritual

Rap Song of the Week: AZ Performs a Rhyming "Ritual" with Lil Wayne and Conway the Machine

September 10, 2021

 

Silk Chiffon

Song of the Week: MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers Keep it Easy and Breezy with "Silk Chiffon"

and September 10, 2021

kanye west off the grid fivio foreign playboi carti rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Kanye West Goes "Off the Grid" with Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti

September 3, 2021

Drake Way 2 Sexy

Song of the Week: Drake, Future and Young Thug's "Way 2 Sexy" Is Here to Soundtrack Labor Day Weekend

and September 3, 2021

Halsey Easier Than Lying

Song of the Week: Halsey Delivers an Explosive Pop-Punk Jam in "Easier than Lying"

and August 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rap Song of the Week: Lil Wayne Tag Teams with Run the Jewels on "ooh la la" Remix

Menu Shop Search Sale