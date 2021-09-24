Menu
Run the Jewels Tap Lil Wayne for “ooh la la” Remix: Stream

Off the digital deluxe edition of RTJ4

run the jewels lil wayne ooo la la remix rtj4 deluxe edition stream
Run the Jewels (photo by Tim Saccenti) and Lil Wayne (photo by Ben Kaye)
September 24, 2021 | 12:46pm ET

    Run the Jewels have unveiled a new remix of their song “ooh la la” featuring Lil Wayne. Stream the track below.

    “What’s a goon to a goblin? What’s a shooter to a shotta?” Lil Wayne spits on his opening verse. “I can boom shakalaka your medulla oblongata/ Kill a mic like El-P and Killer Mike/ Feeling like DJ Premier/ It’s my world premiere tonight, feeling right/ Hair trigger softer than a pillow fight/ No computer but this Mac got more shots than gigabytes.”

    The update to the rap duo’s 2020 single arrives to mark the release of the digital deluxe edition of their latest album RTJ4, which also features remixes from Royal Blood (“the ground below”) and What So Not (“JU$T”), as well as the video game track “No Save Point” from Cyberpunk 2077 and instrumental versions of every original album cut.

    Stream the “ooh la la” remix and the rest of the album below, and check out the new cover and full tracklist as well.

    Last weekend, Run the Jewels took the stage during Day 3 of Riot Fest after playing Summerfest earlier this month. Next, they’re set to perform at Shaky Knees and BottleRock before heading out as openers for Rage Against the Machine’s long-awaited reunion tour next year.

    RTJ4 (Deluxe Edition) Artwork:

    run the jewels rtj4 deluxe edition artwork

    RTJ4 (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:
    01. yankee and the brave
    02. ooh la la
    03. out of sight
    04. holy calamafuck
    05. goonies vs E.T.
    06. walking in the snow
    07. JU$T
    08. never look back
    09. the ground below
    10. pulling the pin
    11. a few words for the firing squad
    12. ooh la la (Lil Wayne version)
    13. JU$T (What So Not Remix)
    14. the ground below feat. Royal Blood (Royal Jewels mix)
    15. No Save Point (from Cyberpunk 2077)
    16. yankee and the brave (instrumental)
    17. ooh la la (instrumental)
    18. out of sight (instrumental)
    19. holy calamafuck (instrumental)
    20. goonies vs E.T. (instrumental)
    21. walking in the snow (instrumental)
    22. JU$T (instrumental)
    23. never look back (instrumental)
    24. the ground below (instrumental)
    25. pulling the pin (instrumental)
    26. a few words for the firing squad (instrumental)

