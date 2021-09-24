Run the Jewels have unveiled a new remix of their song “ooh la la” featuring Lil Wayne. Stream the track below.

“What’s a goon to a goblin? What’s a shooter to a shotta?” Lil Wayne spits on his opening verse. “I can boom shakalaka your medulla oblongata/ Kill a mic like El-P and Killer Mike/ Feeling like DJ Premier/ It’s my world premiere tonight, feeling right/ Hair trigger softer than a pillow fight/ No computer but this Mac got more shots than gigabytes.”

The update to the rap duo’s 2020 single arrives to mark the release of the digital deluxe edition of their latest album RTJ4, which also features remixes from Royal Blood (“the ground below”) and What So Not (“JU$T”), as well as the video game track “No Save Point” from Cyberpunk 2077 and instrumental versions of every original album cut.

Advertisement

Related Video

Stream the “ooh la la” remix and the rest of the album below, and check out the new cover and full tracklist as well.

Last weekend, Run the Jewels took the stage during Day 3 of Riot Fest after playing Summerfest earlier this month. Next, they’re set to perform at Shaky Knees and BottleRock before heading out as openers for Rage Against the Machine’s long-awaited reunion tour next year.

Advertisement

RTJ4 (Deluxe Edition) Artwork:

Advertisement

RTJ4 (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

01. yankee and the brave

02. ooh la la

03. out of sight

04. holy calamafuck

05. goonies vs E.T.

06. walking in the snow

07. JU$T

08. never look back

09. the ground below

10. pulling the pin

11. a few words for the firing squad

12. ooh la la (Lil Wayne version)

13. JU$T (What So Not Remix)

14. the ground below feat. Royal Blood (Royal Jewels mix)

15. No Save Point (from Cyberpunk 2077)

16. yankee and the brave (instrumental)

17. ooh la la (instrumental)

18. out of sight (instrumental)

19. holy calamafuck (instrumental)

20. goonies vs E.T. (instrumental)

21. walking in the snow (instrumental)

22. JU$T (instrumental)

23. never look back (instrumental)

24. the ground below (instrumental)

25. pulling the pin (instrumental)

26. a few words for the firing squad (instrumental)