Scarlett Johansson and Disney Settle Black Widow Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson has struck a deal with Disney to settle her blockbuster lawsuit over her compensation for Black Widow.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but both Johansson and Disney issued statements confirming the settlement (via The Hollywood Reporter).

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” stated Johansson. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

“I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow,” added Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman. “We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”

In July, Johansson sued Disney for breach of contract over the company’s decision to stream Black Widow on its Disney+ platform at the same time as its theatrical release. As Johansson’s salary was based in large part on the box office performance of Black Widow, the day-and-date release cost the actress millions of dollars.

In her complaint, Johansson said her representatives sought to renegotiate her contract after learning of Disney’s dual-release strategy, but “Disney and Marvel were unresponsive.”

Disney initially responded to Johansson’s lawsuit by calling it “sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The company also said that Johansson has received $20 million for her work on Black Widow.

Disney’s response was widely criticized, and many of Johansson’s contemporaries — including Jamie Lee Curtis, Elizabeth Olsen, and Jason Blum — publicly voiced their support for her lawsuit. Ultimately, it appears Disney concluded it was a better move to settle out of court than to get into a prolonged PR war with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and risk alienating other A-list talent.