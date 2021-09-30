Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Shakira Says She Was Attacked by Wild Boars

The singer and her son were walking in a Barcelona park

shakira attacked wild boars robbed
Shakira, photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 30, 2021 | 12:10pm ET

    You might think you’ve had a rough year, but look on the bright side: At least you weren’t attacked by wild boars. That’s exactly what happened to Shakira recently, according to a series of Instagram stories posted Wednesday. The Colombian singer claimed a pair of hogs randomly attacked her and her 8-year-old son, Milan, while walking in a park in Barcelona. Fortunately, aside from her handbag, nobody seemed to have been injured in the incident.

    “Look at how two wild boars, which attacked me in the park, have left my bag,” Shakira explained frantically in Spanish, as translated by BBC News. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it… They’ve destroyed everything.” Shakira then turned the camera to her son, who is seen walking away rather apathetically: “Milan, tell the truth. Say how your mommy stood up to the wild boar.”

    We obviously wouldn’t want to minimize the trauma of a wild boar encounter, but from the video, “destroyed” seems a little hyperbolic; the bag looks a little dirty at most, and considering Shakira was able to film the clip, we can assume she was able to get her phone back. Milan, on the other hand, doesn’t look disturbed by the attack whatsoever. But, considering wild boars have been especially comfortable roaming among humans around Europe lately, the story seems pretty plausible, even if it’s a little exaggerated. See the clip for yourself below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Shakira has kept a pretty low profile since the pandemic began, but she and Jennifer Lopez did kick off 2020 with a pretty iconic Super Bowl Halftime ShowFCC complaints be damned.

     

Latest Stories

uniform tour

Uniform Unveil "The Shadow of God's Hand" Video Ahead of US Tour with Portrayal of Guilt

September 30, 2021

Sturgill Simpson Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Due to Vocal Cord Injury

September 30, 2021

grimes new song love stream online hate elon musk

Grimes Shares New Song "LOVE" About "Online Hate": Stream

September 30, 2021

Mining Metal

Mining Metal: Beyond Grace, Blames God, Centenary, Defacement, Formless Body, Replicant, Succumb, Wraith

and September 30, 2021

 

the rolling stones troubles a comin previously unreleased stream

The Rolling Stones Unearth Chi-Lites Cover "Troubles A' Comin": Stream

September 30, 2021

ac/dc through the mists of time video

AC/DC Unleash Music Video for "Through the Mists of Time": Watch

September 30, 2021

Let Me Do One More

illuminati hotties' Let Me Do One More is a Multi-Layered, Vulnerable Indictment of Capitalism

September 30, 2021

metallica black album funko pop figures

Metallica Are Getting "Black Album" Funko Pop! Figures: Watch Kirk Hammett's Unboxing Video

September 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Shakira Says She Was Attacked by Wild Boars

Menu Shop Search Sale