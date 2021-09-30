Shakira Says She Was Attacked by Wild Boars

You might think you’ve had a rough year, but look on the bright side: At least you weren’t attacked by wild boars. That’s exactly what happened to Shakira recently, according to a series of Instagram stories posted Wednesday. The Colombian singer claimed a pair of hogs randomly attacked her and her 8-year-old son, Milan, while walking in a park in Barcelona. Fortunately, aside from her handbag, nobody seemed to have been injured in the incident.

“Look at how two wild boars, which attacked me in the park, have left my bag,” Shakira explained frantically in Spanish, as translated by BBC News. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it… They’ve destroyed everything.” Shakira then turned the camera to her son, who is seen walking away rather apathetically: “Milan, tell the truth. Say how your mommy stood up to the wild boar.”

We obviously wouldn’t want to minimize the trauma of a wild boar encounter, but from the video, “destroyed” seems a little hyperbolic; the bag looks a little dirty at most, and considering Shakira was able to film the clip, we can assume she was able to get her phone back. Milan, on the other hand, doesn’t look disturbed by the attack whatsoever. But, considering wild boars have been especially comfortable roaming among humans around Europe lately, the story seems pretty plausible, even if it’s a little exaggerated. See the clip for yourself below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Shakira has kept a pretty low profile since the pandemic began, but she and Jennifer Lopez did kick off 2020 with a pretty iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show — FCC complaints be damned.