Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Soundtrack Features 21 Savage, Anderson .Paak, and EarthGang: Stream

Jhené Aiko, Rich Brian, and Swae Lee also lend a hand

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack album
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack
September 3, 2021 | 10:48am ET

    The official soundtrack for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has landed on streaming services. Executive produced by the Asian music collective 88rising, the album boasts massive names from around the globe, including 21 SavageAnderson .Paak, EarthGang, and many more. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton worked closely with 88rising to compile a soundtrack that accurately represented the Asian-American experience depicted in the film. The album also includes songs by Rich Brian, Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko, Saweetie, Audrey Nuna, Mark Tuan, NIKI, Guapdad 4000, Warren Hue, keshi, Rick Ross, and DJ Snake.

    “With this album, I wanted to bring artists together to tell the stories of unconditional love and memories of growing up — the distinct warmth of mom’s hot soup or cut fruit — and how she was always there for you whether you appreciated it or not,” 88rising founder Sean Miyashiro said in a statement. “These are songs dedicated to the first dances our parents shared together when they were young, as we continue to celebrate their love stories and everlasting youth.”

    Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — Marvel’s first Asian-led film — stars Simu Liu as the titular protagonist. Unlike the recently released Black Widow, the movie will not be simultaenously available on Disney+ when it opens in the US today. Instead, Shang-Chi has a 45-day exclusive theatrical release before debuting on the streaming service.

    Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album Artwork:shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings soundtrack stream

    Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album Tracklist:
    01. Always Rising – NIKI, Rich Brian, and Warren Hue
    02. Diamonds + and Pearls – DPR LIVE, DPR IAN, and peace.
    03. In the Dark – Swae Lee and Jhené Aiko
    04. Lazy Susan – 21 Savage, Rich Brian, Masiwei, and Warren Hue
    05. Nomad – Zion.T and Gen Hoshino
    06. Fire in the Sky – Anderson .Paak
    07. Lose Control – JJ Lin
    08. Every Summertime – NIKI
    09. Never Gonna Come Down – Mark Tuan and BIBI
    10. Foolish – Rich Brian, Warren Hue, and Guapdad 4000
    11. Clocked Out! – Audrey Nuna and NIKI
    12. Act Up – Rich Brian and EarthGang
    13. Baba Says – Adawa and Shayiting EL
    14. Run It – DJ Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian
    15. Swan Song – Saweetie and NIKI
    16. War with Heaven – keshi
    17. Hot Soup – 88rising and Simu Liu
    18. Warriors – Warren Hue and Seori

