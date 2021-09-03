Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Soundtrack Features 21 Savage, Anderson .Paak, and EarthGang: Stream

The official soundtrack for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has landed on streaming services. Executive produced by the Asian music collective 88rising, the album boasts massive names from around the globe, including 21 Savage, Anderson .Paak, EarthGang, and many more. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton worked closely with 88rising to compile a soundtrack that accurately represented the Asian-American experience depicted in the film. The album also includes songs by Rich Brian, Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko, Saweetie, Audrey Nuna, Mark Tuan, NIKI, Guapdad 4000, Warren Hue, keshi, Rick Ross, and DJ Snake.

“With this album, I wanted to bring artists together to tell the stories of unconditional love and memories of growing up — the distinct warmth of mom’s hot soup or cut fruit — and how she was always there for you whether you appreciated it or not,” 88rising founder Sean Miyashiro said in a statement. “These are songs dedicated to the first dances our parents shared together when they were young, as we continue to celebrate their love stories and everlasting youth.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — Marvel’s first Asian-led film — stars Simu Liu as the titular protagonist. Unlike the recently released Black Widow, the movie will not be simultaenously available on Disney+ when it opens in the US today. Instead, Shang-Chi has a 45-day exclusive theatrical release before debuting on the streaming service.

Advertisement

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album Artwork:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album Tracklist:

01. Always Rising – NIKI, Rich Brian, and Warren Hue

02. Diamonds + and Pearls – DPR LIVE, DPR IAN, and peace.

03. In the Dark – Swae Lee and Jhené Aiko

04. Lazy Susan – 21 Savage, Rich Brian, Masiwei, and Warren Hue

05. Nomad – Zion.T and Gen Hoshino

06. Fire in the Sky – Anderson .Paak

07. Lose Control – JJ Lin

08. Every Summertime – NIKI

09. Never Gonna Come Down – Mark Tuan and BIBI

10. Foolish – Rich Brian, Warren Hue, and Guapdad 4000

11. Clocked Out! – Audrey Nuna and NIKI

12. Act Up – Rich Brian and EarthGang

13. Baba Says – Adawa and Shayiting EL

14. Run It – DJ Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian

15. Swan Song – Saweetie and NIKI

16. War with Heaven – keshi

17. Hot Soup – 88rising and Simu Liu

18. Warriors – Warren Hue and Seori