Sharon Osbourne on Death Threats to Her, Ozzy, and Their Pets: “They Were Going to Cut All Our Throats”

The menacing messages came during and after Sharon's controversial exit from The Talk

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne death threats
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne (photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images0
September 15, 2021 | 4:37pm ET

    Sharon Osbourne has opened up about the fallout she experienced after being ousted from The Talk earlier this year. The former host of the daytime TV show says that people threatened to “cut the throats” of herself, her husband Ozzy Osbourne, their children, and their pets.

    Back in March, Sharon exited The Talk after a heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood led to a number of accusations regarding Sharon’s behavior around the show’s other hosts over the years.

    In the initial blow-up with Underwood, Sharon defended her friend Piers Morgan, who had made disparaging and apparent racist comments about Meghan Markle. Then, former co-hosts like Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini accused Sharon of using racist language in the past. It all led to Sharon parting ways with The Talk after a 10-year run.

    Related Video

    In a new interview with Daily Mail TV, Sharon detailed the experience and her life since then. She said she has had to undergo months of ketamine therapy to battle depression and anxiety.

    “I went through three months of therapy,” she said. “I had ketamine treatment and I got it all out. All the tears and everything that I felt, you know. All of that, it’s gone. … I definitely went through a difficult patch at the beginning. I found it embarrassing. The humiliation that people would think that I might be a racist.”

    Sharon also detailed the menacing death threats that she and her family received during and after the incident. “They were going to kill the family,” she revealed. “They were going to come at night with knives, cut all our throats and the animals. So I had all of that, all the threats, and we had to have 24 hour guards.”

    She added, “It’s like, listen, ‘It’s about me, not about [Ozzy], not about my kids. Anything you got to say about me, I can take it. Do not start on my family.’ I mean … you can’t get any lower.”

    Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
     Editor's Pick
    Ozzy Osbourne Declares He’s “Team Sharon” After Wife’s Exit from The Talk

    Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon said that she felt let down by her co-hosts and by CBS. “I felt totally betrayed, not protected by CBS. I felt used. I felt like an old shoe. They didn’t care. It was a set up and it was set up by one of the executives.”

    Sharon also said that Ozzy is doing well in his battle with Parkinson’s disease, and that he’s itching to get back on tour. “With his Parkinson’s, he’s fine. He’s fine, he’s got it under control,” commented Sharon. “It breaks your heart that he wants to get back. He misses his friends, his musicians, they’re his partners. He misses that life.”

    During the multi-part chat with Daily Mail TV, Sharon also delved into the upcoming biopic chronicling her tumultuous relationship with Ozzy. “It’s a movie about Ozzy’s and my life, how we came together in the early days and our volatile relationship. All the fights, all the make-ups, all the fights, all the arrests, all the everything. And it’s a love story.” She added that she would like an unknown actor to play Ozzy.

    Watch Sharon’s interview with Daily Mail TV below.

