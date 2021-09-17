Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Sharon Van Etten Covers The Velvet Underground’s “Femme Fatale” with Angel Olsen: Stream

With Angel Olsen on backing vocals

sharon van etten angel olsen like i used to new song single listen stream
Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 17, 2021 | 12:04pm ET

    Sharon Van Etten has unveiled her take on “Femme Fatale” by The Velvet Underground and Nico with some help from Angel Olsen. Stream it below.

    “Here she comes/ You better watch your step/ She’s going to break your heart in two/ It’s true/ It’s not hard to realize/ Just look into her false colored eyes/ She builds you up to just put you down/ What a clown,” the indie rock mainstay warns, slowing the original arrangement into a funereal meditation on the manipulative minx at the track’s center, with none other than Olsen providing backing vocals.

    Van Etten’s cover is just the latest sneak peek off I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, the forthcoming tribute album to the iconic art rock band’s 1967 debut LP with their German chanteuse. Due out September 24th (that’s next Friday!) via Verve Records, the compilation also features contributions from the likes of Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney (“European Son”), Courtney Barnett (“I’ll Be Your Mirror”), Matt Berninger (“I’m Waiting for the Man”), and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last month, Van Etten teamed up with Olsen to debut an acoustic version their new collaboration “Like I Used To” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. She also joined Beck onstage at the Newport Folk Fest along with Jack Antonoff and Fred Armisen, and provided a guest feature on Big Red Machine’s latest star-studded album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?

    Meanwhile, fans can get a more in-depth look at The Velvet Underground on October 15th thanks to Todd Haynes’ eponymous documentary of the band, the first trailer for which dropped at the end of last month.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Bring Me the Horizon new song

Bring Me the Horizon Continue Their Foray into Pop on New Single "DiE4u": Stream

September 17, 2021

lady gaga tony bennett love for sale new single music video stream

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Share "Love For Sale": Stream

September 17, 2021

st. vincent the nowhere inn movie documentary mockumentary soundtrack stream

St. Vincent Shares Soundtrack to New Mockumentary The Nowhere Inn: Stream

September 17, 2021

brian wilson at my piano new album beach boys classics

Brian Wilson Announces New Album At My Piano Recreating Beach Boys Classics

September 17, 2021

 

dijahsb Tasty Raps Vol. 1 track by track photo by Vonny Lorde

DijahSB Breaks Down New EP Tasty Raps Vol. 1 Track by Track: Exclusive

September 17, 2021

dave navarro taylor hawkins chris chaney nhc band

Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney Form New Band NHC, Share Two Songs: Stream

September 17, 2021

wildest dreams taylor's version

Taylor Swift Shares Re-Recorded Version of "Wildest Dreams" After It Trends on TikTok: Stream

September 17, 2021

jeff tweedy ted lasso theme song cover season 2 soundtrack

Jeff Tweedy Covers Ted Lasso Theme Song: Stream

September 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sharon Van Etten Covers The Velvet Underground's "Femme Fatale" with Angel Olsen: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale