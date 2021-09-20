Shirley Manson on The Jump, Beautiful Garbage, and The Importance of Weird



Shirley Manson catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about season three of The Jump, the podcast that finds her speaking with some of her favorite artists about the songs that changed their careers.

The Garbage lead singer discusses the art of songwriting and its current place in the pop landscape, the importance of being weird, and the opportunities to borrow from greatness.

Manson also dives into an interview she did with Alanis Morissette and their shared experience coming up in the ’90s, the power of Cat Power, and being a hero to so many people in the way that she sees Patti Smith.

It’s also the 20th anniversary of Garbage’s third album, Beautiful Garbage, and Manson tells us about the painful period that produced the LP and its lining up with 9/11, but how it has eventually come to speak for this current moment and finally find the recognition it deserves.

Listen to the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With via the embed at the top of this page, or watch the whole discussion via the YouTube player below.

