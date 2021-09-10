Song of the Week: MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers Keep it Easy and Breezy with “Silk Chiffon”

Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers paint a pop portrait of September bliss.

After over a year, MUNA has returned with a bright, addictive pop anthem. “Silk Chiffon” employs the help of beloved and perpetually-in-her-feelings Phoebe Bridgers, for whom the band will opening on tour this fall. Bridgers, for her part, arrives with perhaps the most Phoebe Bridgers line imaginable: “I’m high and I’m feeling anxious inside of a CVS.” (It’s called having a brand — look it up!)

The members of MUNA have always embraced their identity as a “queer band,” and this light late-summer track is packed with playfully romantic imagery of cherry lipstick, roller skates, and, of course, the perfect silk outfit. According to producer and guitarist Naomi McPherson, it’s “a song for kids to have their first gay kiss to.”

It has all the hallmarks of a coming-of-age movie moment — MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers saw their vision and executed it perfectly. Time to dig through the closet and embrace the main character energy.

— Mary Siroky

Contributing Editor