Sleigh Bells on Their Sixth Album Texis and “Breaking Old Patterns”

Sleigh Bells may have released their first album Treats over 10 years ago, but six releases later, they’re sounding as fresh and inspired as ever. With Texis, the NY-based duo’s new LP, Alexis Krauss and Derek E. Miller are taking bolder risks and crafting emotionally resonant music.

A term they batted around while writing and recording Texis, out Friday (September 10th) was “nourishing,” which according to Miller “may not be a word that people associate with our band, but hopefully that will change when the record comes out.” Texis is an eclectic and charged collection of songs, full of grunge guitars and catchy melodies, all laid on top of frenetic drums and explosive synths.

It’s both a quintessential Sleigh Bells record and a completely new look for the band — a dichotomy they seem to embrace wholeheartedly. Complete with chaotic (in the best way) music videos for lead singles “Locust Laced” and “Justine Go Genesis,” Sleigh Bells are continuing to define themselves as an ever-changing and wildly intriguing band.

Consequence caught up with Derek E. Miller and Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells to chat about Texis and their new music videos, as well as being labelled as a “hyperpop” band. Check out the Q&A below.