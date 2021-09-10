Menu
Sleigh Bells on New Album Texis: “Subtlety Has Never Been Our Thing”

Alexis Krauss and Derek Miller discuss taking inspiration from Nine Inch Nails, finding their comfort zone, and more

kyle meredith with sleigh bells texis new album
Kyle Meredith With Sleigh Bells, image courtesy of the artist
Consequence Staff
September 10, 2021 | 12:59pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    Sleigh Bells sit down with Kyle Meredith to dive into the details behind their new album, Texis.

    Alexis Krauss and Derek Miller discuss how they found themselves leaning into their early sound and the dark lyrics that make up the collection, specifically hitting on the opioid epidemic, loss of Lil Peep and Mac Miller, and Derek’s own self destructive behavior in the past.

    Krauss expands on the Western motif of the music videos, the connections and continuations that we’re seeing in both “Locust Laced” and “Justine Go Genesis,” and replicating the hair-dos of Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. The noise pop duo also talk about their love of floor shows, aging within rock and roll, discovering the perfect riff, and taking inspiration from Nine Inch Nails.

    Listen to the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With via the embed at the top of this page, or watch the whole discussion via the YouTube player below. You can also catch Sleigh Bells on tour supporting Texis over two separate legs: one in October 2021 and another in February 2022. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.

    Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network to keep getting updates on all our series.

Sleigh Bells on New Album Texis: “Subtlety Has Never Been Our Thing”

