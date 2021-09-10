Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Sleigh Bells Share New Album Texis: Stream

The noise-pop band's sixth record

sleigh bells new album texis stream
Sleigh Bells, photo by Chris Vultaggio
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 10, 2021 | 11:13am ET

    Sleigh Bells return today with their new album, Texis. The New York noise-pop duo’s sixth studio set, released via Mom+Pop, has technically been in the works since 2017, and was recorded between members Alexis Krauss and Derek E. Miller’s homes.

    Texis spans 11 tracks in total, and includes the previously-released singles “Locus Laced,” “Justine Go Genesis,” and “True Seekers.” Though it’s been over a full decade now since Sleigh Bells’ acclaimed debut, TreatsTexis still feels right in line with the band’s gritty, proto-hyperpop roots.

    In an interview with Consequence, Krauss said Texis is her favorite Sleigh Bells record yet: “If you strip away all of my bullshit fireworks and the crashes and banging, if you strip away all the noise and the high end and the drums, there’s something emotionally resonant there,” she added. “There’s a handful of chords in a great melody that are, hopefully, beautiful.” Stream the album below on Apple Music or Spotify.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Sleigh Bells will get to melt some faces when they play Texis tracks live on their lengthy North America tour this fall.

    Advertisement

    Texis Artwork:

    sleigh bells share new album texis stream

    Texis Tracklist:
    01. SWEET75
    02. An Acre Lost
    03. I’m Not Down
    04. Locust Laced
    05. Knowing
    06. Justine Go Genesis
    07. Tennessee Tips
    08. Rosary
    09. Red Flag Flies
    10. True Seekers
    11. Hummingbird Bomb

Latest Stories

sneaker pimps share first new album in 20 years squaring the circle stream

Sneaker Pimps Return with Squaring the Circle, First New Album in 19 Years: Stream

September 10, 2021

saudade randy blythe joy division day of the lords

Saudade Cover Joy Division's "Day of the Lords" with Lamb of God's Randy Blythe: Stream

September 10, 2021

syd right track smino new song stream

Syd Drops New Single "Right Track" Featuring Smino: Stream

September 10, 2021

iggy pop matt sweeney european son cover the velvet underground nico tribute album stream lyric video

Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney Cover "European Son" for The Velvet Underground Tribute Album: Stream

September 10, 2021

 

sza the anonymous ones new song stream

SZA Shares New Song "The Anonymous Ones": Stream

September 10, 2021

jerry cantrell brighten video

Jerry Cantrell Premieres Video for New Song "Brighten": Stream

September 10, 2021

Low HEY WHAT stream new album song single Apple Music video Spotify Low, photo by Nathan Keay

Low Release New Album HEY WHAT: Stream

September 10, 2021

amyl and the sniffers comfort to me track by track album stream sophomore record new jamie wdziekonski

Amyl and the Sniffers Break Down New Album Comfort to Me Track by Track: Exclusive

September 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sleigh Bells Share New Album Texis: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale