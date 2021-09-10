Sleigh Bells Share New Album Texis: Stream

Sleigh Bells return today with their new album, Texis. The New York noise-pop duo’s sixth studio set, released via Mom+Pop, has technically been in the works since 2017, and was recorded between members Alexis Krauss and Derek E. Miller’s homes.

Texis spans 11 tracks in total, and includes the previously-released singles “Locus Laced,” “Justine Go Genesis,” and “True Seekers.” Though it’s been over a full decade now since Sleigh Bells’ acclaimed debut, Treats, Texis still feels right in line with the band’s gritty, proto-hyperpop roots.

In an interview with Consequence, Krauss said Texis is her favorite Sleigh Bells record yet: “If you strip away all of my bullshit fireworks and the crashes and banging, if you strip away all the noise and the high end and the drums, there’s something emotionally resonant there,” she added. “There’s a handful of chords in a great melody that are, hopefully, beautiful.” Stream the album below on Apple Music or Spotify.

Advertisement

Related Video

Sleigh Bells will get to melt some faces when they play Texis tracks live on their lengthy North America tour this fall.

Advertisement

Texis Artwork:

Texis Tracklist:

01. SWEET75

02. An Acre Lost

03. I’m Not Down

04. Locust Laced

05. Knowing

06. Justine Go Genesis

07. Tennessee Tips

08. Rosary

09. Red Flag Flies

10. True Seekers

11. Hummingbird Bomb