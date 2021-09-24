Menu
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Opens Up on Passing of Joey Jordison: “I Still Can’t Believe It”

"He was way too young, and he was way too talented to lose him like this"

Corey Taylor Joey Jordison
Corey Taylor (via Roadrunner Records) Joey Jordison (photo by Anthony Dubois)
September 24, 2021 | 11:48am ET

    Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has opened up about the passing of Joey Jordison for the first time since the drummer’s death in July.

    The band had made an official statement upon the news of Jordison’s passing, but Taylor had yet to comment publicly.

    Speaking with SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk, Taylor got emotional when reminiscing on the founding Slipknot drummer — one of the most influential percussionists in modern metal.

    “It’s been tough, man,” Taylor said. “Our first concern was obviously his family, so we reached out immediately to make sure that they were okay, to let them know if they needed anything from us, they could absolutely ask. It’s a damn tragedy. He was way too young, and he was way too talented to lose him like this.”

    Slipknot parted ways with Jordison in late 2013, with no specific reason given for his ousting, although Jordison later alleged that the band mistook his medical condition — a neurological disorder called acute transverse myelitis — for excessive drug and alcohol use. “They thought I was f**ked up on drugs, which I wasn’t at all,” the drummer told Metal Hammer in a 2016 interview.

    In the new interview, Taylor said he’d rather honor the drummer’s legacy than expound upon his departure from the band.

    “I know a lot of people wonder about the circumstances that led to him not being in the band anymore, and it’s, like, we’re not gonna talk about that, because I’d rather talk about his legacy, which is that he helped create this band that we all have fought to keep out there and keep going,” remarked the singer. “Just the fact that he’s not here now, it’s still — I still can’t believe it.”

    Joey Jordison Best Slipknot Drum Moments
     Editor's Pick
    Joey Jordison’s 10 Most Jaw-Dropping Slipknot Drum Moments

    Upon his passing, the metal community at large mourned Jordison, with artists such as Mike Portnoy, Scott Ian, and Dave Lombardo paying tribute to the late drummer.

    Jordison, who was 46 years old at the time of his death, also played in the bands Scar the Martyr, Sinsaenum, Vimic, and The Murderdolls.

    In the same interview with Eddie Trunk, Taylor also revealed that Slipknot were 80-percent done with their new album, and teased that new music could be coming in the next month or so. Hear that portion of the conversation below.

