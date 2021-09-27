Slothrust Announce 2022 Tour, Drop “Waiting” Music Video: Watch

Slothrust announced today that they’ll be embarking on a whirlwind headlining tour next year.

The alt rockers’ trek in support of their latest album Parallel Timeline will kick off on St. Patrick’s Day with a show at San Diego’s Soda Bar. From there, the band will hit six more cities on the West Coast in just ten days — including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Portland — before wrapping up March 27th in Seattle.

Ahead of their headlining jaunt, Slothrust are set to spend much of the remainder of 2021 opening for Manchester Orchestra across the rest of the United States.

To accompany the announcement, the Boston-based trio unveiled the visual for the Parallel Timeline album cut “Waiting.” On the track, frontwoman Leah Wellbaum sings, “I got loud/ Flipped my lid, I always do/ I’m not proud” before the buzz of an electric guitar and crash of the drums kicks in.

Check out the video for “Waiting” and the complete list of Slothrust’s upcoming tour dates below. Tickets will be available for the newly announced shows on Friday, October 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Parallel Timeline also contains the singles “Cranium,” “Strange Astrology,” and “Once More for the Ocean.” In June, Slothrust performed a set for Consequence‘s Protect Live Music Livestream along with Rodrigo y Gabriela, Lucero, Lady Lamb, and Angie McMahon.

Slothrust 2021-2022 Tour Dates

10/05 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill*

10/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

10/08 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues*

10/09 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live*

10/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*

10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte*

10/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National*

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*

10/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!*

10/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues*

10/19 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre*

10/21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom*

11/16 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom*

11/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

11/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre*

11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre*

03/17 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

03/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

03/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

03/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

03/25 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

03/26 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

03/27 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

* = with Manchester Orchestra