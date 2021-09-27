Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Slothrust Announce 2022 Tour, Drop “Waiting” Music Video: Watch

In support of their latest album Parallel Timeline

slothrust 2022 west coast tour dates parallel timeline waiting music video
Slothrust, photo by Lindsey Byrnes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 27, 2021 | 5:37pm ET

    Slothrust announced today that they’ll be embarking on a whirlwind headlining tour next year.

    The alt rockers’ trek in support of their latest album Parallel Timeline will kick off on St. Patrick’s Day with a show at San Diego’s Soda Bar. From there, the band will hit six more cities on the West Coast in just ten days — including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Portland — before wrapping up March 27th in Seattle.

    Ahead of their headlining jaunt, Slothrust are set to spend much of the remainder of 2021 opening for Manchester Orchestra across the rest of the United States.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    To accompany the announcement, the Boston-based trio unveiled the visual for the Parallel Timeline album cut “Waiting.” On the track, frontwoman Leah Wellbaum sings, “I got loud/ Flipped my lid, I always do/ I’m not proud” before the buzz of an electric guitar and crash of the drums kicks in.

    slothrust parallel timeline album release stream origins premiere debut
     Editor's Pick
    Slothrust Premiere New LP Parallel Timeline, Share Album’s Origins: Exclusive

    Check out the video for “Waiting” and the complete list of Slothrust’s upcoming tour dates below. Tickets will be available for the newly announced shows on Friday, October 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

    Parallel Timeline also contains the singles “Cranium,” “Strange Astrology,” and “Once More for the Ocean.” In June, Slothrust performed a set for Consequence‘s Protect Live Music Livestream along with Rodrigo y Gabriela, Lucero, Lady Lamb, and Angie McMahon.

    Advertisement

    Slothrust 2021-2022 Tour Dates
    10/05 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill*
    10/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*
    10/08 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues*
    10/09 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live*
    10/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*
    10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte*
    10/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National*
    10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*
    10/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!*
    10/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues*
    10/19 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre*
    10/21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom*
    11/16 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom*
    11/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*
    11/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre*
    11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre*
    03/17 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
    03/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
    03/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
    03/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
    03/25 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    03/26 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub
    03/27 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

    * = with Manchester Orchestra

Latest Stories

Judas Priest Richie Faulkner heart condition

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Hospitalized with "Major Heart Condition Issues," Band Postpones Tour Dates

September 27, 2021

Dream Theater

Dream Theater Postpone North American Tour Due to COVID-19 Concerns

September 27, 2021

Tool 2022 tour dates

Tool Announce Massive 54-Date Tour for 2022

September 27, 2021

Bob Dylan tour dates

Bob Dylan Relaunches "Never Ending Tour" with Dates Planned Through 2024

September 27, 2021

 

portugal the man LEN eels covers

Portugal. The Man Cover LEN's "Steal My Sunshine" and Eels' "Novocaine for the Soul": Stream

September 24, 2021

ministry melvins corrosion of conformity 2022 tour

Ministry Postpone US Tour to Spring 2022, Tap Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity as Support

September 24, 2021

red hot chili peppers world tour 2022 John Frusciante

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce First Tour Since John Frusciante's Return with Hilarious Video: Watch

September 24, 2021

alt-j the dream new album u&me new song video stream 2022 tour

alt-J Announce New Album The Dream, Share "U&ME": Stream

September 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Slothrust Announce 2022 Tour, Drop "Waiting" Music Video: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale