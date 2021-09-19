Menu
Smashing Pumpkins Perform Siamese Dream’s “Quiet” for First Time in 27 Years: Watch

They also dusted off "Shame" and "Crush" during their Riot Fest headlining set

Smashing Pumpkins Riot Fest
Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Josh Druding
September 18, 2021 | 8:13pm ET

    Smashing Pumpkins took the stage at Chicago’s Riot Fest on Friday night for their first live performance in over two years. Alongside greatest hits, fan favorites, and material from the band’s latest album, CYR, the 20-song setlist also included several rare performances.

    Billy Corgan and co. dusted off the Gish song “Crush” for the first time since 2008 and the Adore track “Shame” for the first time since 2010. But the evening’s most unexpected moment came when the Pumpkins waxed nostalgic and performed Siamese Dream’s “Quiet” for the first time since 1994. Watch fan-captured footage of “Quiet” below.

    Siamese DreamsGish, and Adore aren’t the only old Pumpkins albums Corgan has been revisiting as of late. He’s also been working on a sequel concept album to both Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and Machina, and he intends to reissue Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music.

    Related Video

    Editor’s Note: You can find our full coverage of Riot Fest 2021 here.

