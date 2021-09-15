Nothing signals the beginning of Sad Girl Autumn quite like a a new Snail Mail album. Right on cue, Lindsey Jordan has announced the follow-up to her massive 2018 debut, Lush, with her second LP, Valentine, out November 5th via Matador. Today, the 22-year-old indie rocker is offering a preview of the album with its title track, and she’s also unveiled a lengthy list of worldwide tour dates beginning this fall and heading into 2022.
Valentine sees Jordan mature from the wide-eyed teen yearning of Lush, further pushing her limits as a songwriter. Her new album sees her adopt a wider array of sonics while still staying authentic to her scrappy, slacker-rock roots. “Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement,” Jordan said in a statement.
“Valentine” reflects that catharsis, evoking the unflappable fury of a deeply-felt heartbreak: “So why’d you wanna erase me?” Jordan roars. “You’ll always know where to find me when you change your mind.” The absurd music video, directed by Josh Coll, is a period drama-meets-horror comedy that finds Jordan in the midst of unreciprocated love.
Stream “Valentine” — and check out the album artwork and tracklist — below. Limited-edition colored LPs are available for preorder now via the Snail Mail and Matador websites
Back in 2019, Jordan reissued her very first EP as Snail Mail, Habit. She also re-recorded her Lush highlight “Pristine” in Simlish for The Sims 4: Island Living expansion pack.
Valentine Artwork:
Valentine Tracklist:
01. Valentine
02. Ben Franklin
03. Headlock
04. Light Blue
05. Forever (Sailing)
06. Madonna
07. c. et. al.
08. Glory
09. Automate
10. Mia
Snail Mail 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
11/27 – Richmond, VA @ The National
11/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
11/30 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater
12/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
12/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
12/04 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
12/05 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
12/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
12/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
12/10 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
12/11 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
12/12 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
12/13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
12/15 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
12/16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
12/17 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
12/18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
12/19 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
12/21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
02/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2
02/20 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
02/22 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
02/23 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
02/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
02/26 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
02/27 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
02/28 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
03/02 – Zürich, CH @ Bogen F
03/03 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
03/04 – Dresden, DE @ Groovestation
03/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
03/07 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen
03/08 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
03/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
03/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
03/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
03/14 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom
03/15 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
03/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
04/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale
04/09 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
04/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
04/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
04/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
04/20 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
04/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
04/22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
04/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
04/29 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
04/30 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
05/02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/03 – Dallas, TX @The Factory Studio
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage
05/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
05/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville