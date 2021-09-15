Nothing signals the beginning of Sad Girl Autumn quite like a a new Snail Mail album. Right on cue, Lindsey Jordan has announced the follow-up to her massive 2018 debut, Lush, with her second LP, Valentine, out November 5th via Matador. Today, the 22-year-old indie rocker is offering a preview of the album with its title track, and she’s also unveiled a lengthy list of worldwide tour dates beginning this fall and heading into 2022.

Valentine sees Jordan mature from the wide-eyed teen yearning of Lush, further pushing her limits as a songwriter. Her new album sees her adopt a wider array of sonics while still staying authentic to her scrappy, slacker-rock roots. “Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement,” Jordan said in a statement.

“Valentine” reflects that catharsis, evoking the unflappable fury of a deeply-felt heartbreak: “So why’d you wanna erase me?” Jordan roars. “You’ll always know where to find me when you change your mind.” The absurd music video, directed by Josh Coll, is a period drama-meets-horror comedy that finds Jordan in the midst of unreciprocated love.

Stream “Valentine” — and check out the album artwork and tracklist — below. Limited-edition colored LPs are available for preorder now via the Snail Mail and Matador websites

Back in 2019, Jordan reissued her very first EP as Snail Mail, Habit. She also re-recorded her Lush highlight “Pristine” in Simlish for The Sims 4: Island Living expansion pack.

Valentine Artwork:

Valentine Tracklist:

01. Valentine

02. Ben Franklin

03. Headlock

04. Light Blue

05. Forever (Sailing)

06. Madonna

07. c. et. al.

08. Glory

09. Automate

10. Mia

Snail Mail 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

11/27 – Richmond, VA @ The National

11/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

11/30 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

12/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

12/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

12/04 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

12/05 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

12/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

12/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

12/10 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

12/11 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

12/12 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

12/13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

12/15 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

12/16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

12/17 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

12/18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

12/19 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

12/21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

02/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2

02/20 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

02/22 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

02/23 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

02/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

02/26 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

02/27 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

02/28 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

03/02 – Zürich, CH @ Bogen F

03/03 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

03/04 – Dresden, DE @ Groovestation

03/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

03/07 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

03/08 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

03/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

03/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

03/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

03/14 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

03/15 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

03/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

04/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/09 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

04/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

04/20 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

04/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

04/22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/29 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

04/30 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/03 – Dallas, TX @The Factory Studio

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage

05/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville





