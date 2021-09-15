Menu
Snail Mail Announces New Album Valentine, Unveils Title Track: Stream

Lindsey Jordan will support her sophomore full-length by embarking on an extensive world tour

Snail Mail, photo by Tina Tyrell
September 15, 2021 | 9:00am ET

    Nothing signals the beginning of Sad Girl Autumn quite like a a new Snail Mail album. Right on cue, Lindsey Jordan has announced the follow-up to her massive 2018 debut, Lushwith her second LP, Valentine, out November 5th via Matador. Today, the 22-year-old indie rocker is offering a preview of the album with its title track, and she’s also unveiled a lengthy list of worldwide tour dates beginning this fall and heading into 2022.

    Valentine sees Jordan mature from the wide-eyed teen yearning of Lush, further pushing her limits as a songwriter. Her new album sees her adopt a wider array of sonics while still staying authentic to her scrappy, slacker-rock roots. “Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement,” Jordan said in a statement.

    “Valentine” reflects that catharsis, evoking the unflappable fury of a deeply-felt heartbreak: “So why’d you wanna erase me?” Jordan roars. “You’ll always know where to find me when you change your mind.” The absurd music video, directed by Josh Coll, is a period drama-meets-horror comedy that finds Jordan in the midst of unreciprocated love.

    Stream “Valentine” — and check out the album artwork and tracklist — below. Limited-edition colored LPs are available for preorder now via the Snail Mail and Matador websites

    Back in 2019, Jordan reissued her very first EP as Snail Mail, Habit. She also re-recorded her Lush highlight “Pristine” in Simlish for The Sims 4: Island Living expansion pack.

    Valentine Artwork:

    Valentine Tracklist:
    01. Valentine
    02. Ben Franklin
    03. Headlock
    04. Light Blue
    05. Forever (Sailing)
    06. Madonna
    07. c. et. al.
    08. Glory
    09. Automate
    10. Mia

    Snail Mail 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    11/27 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    11/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
    11/30 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater
    12/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
    12/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    12/04 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
    12/05 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
    12/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
    12/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
    12/10 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    12/11 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
    12/12 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
    12/13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    12/15 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    12/16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
    12/17 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
    12/18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
    12/19 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    12/21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    02/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2
    02/20 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
    02/22 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
    02/23 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
    02/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
    02/26 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
    02/27 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
    02/28 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
    03/02 – Zürich, CH @ Bogen F
    03/03 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
    03/04 – Dresden, DE @ Groovestation
    03/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
    03/07 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen
    03/08 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
    03/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
    03/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
    03/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
    03/14 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom
    03/15 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
    03/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
    04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    04/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    04/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    04/09 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
    04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
    04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    04/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    04/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    04/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
    04/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
    04/20 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
    04/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    04/22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    04/23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    04/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    04/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    04/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    04/29 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
    04/30 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    05/02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
    05/03 – Dallas, TX @The Factory Studio
    05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage
    05/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    05/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    05/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville

