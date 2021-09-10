Sneaker Pimps Return with Squaring the Circle, First New Album in 19 Years: Stream

After nearly two decades away, what better time for Sneaker Pimps to return than in 2021? Today, the cult trip-hop band return with their long-awaited fourth studio album, Squaring the Circle, out now via Orphic.
Squaring the Circle was written, performed, and produced by founding members Sneaker Pimps members Chris Corner and Liam Howe. It spans 16 tracks total, many of which feature guest vocals from Berlin-based singer Simonne Jones.
The album was recorded between Sawtooth Studios in Pioneertown, California, and London’s Tower Studios. The band teased the album earlier this year with the title track, as well as with the single “Fighter.” Stream it on Apple Music and Spotify below.
Sneaker Pimps are best known for their 1996 hit, “6 Underground”, featuring the vocals of former lead singer Kelli Ali. Consequence named the song one of the best one-hit wonders of the ’90s.
Squaring the Circle Tracklist:
01. Fighter
02. Squaring the Circle
03. Love Me Stupid
04. Pink Noise
05. No Show
06. Stripes
07. Child in the Dark
08. Black Rain
09. Alibis
10. Lifeline
11. The Paper Room
12. Immaculate Hearts
13. So Far Gone
14. Come Like the Cure
15. SOS
16. The Tranquility Trap