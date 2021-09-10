Sneaker Pimps Return with Squaring the Circle, First New Album in 19 Years: Stream

After nearly two decades away, what better time for Sneaker Pimps to return than in 2021? Today, the cult trip-hop band return with their long-awaited fourth studio album, Squaring the Circle, out now via Orphic.

Squaring the Circle was written, performed, and produced by founding members Sneaker Pimps members Chris Corner and Liam Howe. It spans 16 tracks total, many of which feature guest vocals from Berlin-based singer Simonne Jones.

The album was recorded between Sawtooth Studios in Pioneertown, California, and London’s Tower Studios. The band teased the album earlier this year with the title track, as well as with the single “Fighter.” Stream it on Apple Music and Spotify below.

Sneaker Pimps are best known for their 1996 hit, “6 Underground”, featuring the vocals of former lead singer Kelli Ali. Consequence named the song one of the best one-hit wonders of the ’90s.





Squaring the Circle Artwork:

Squaring the Circle Tracklist:

01. Fighter

02. Squaring the Circle

03. Love Me Stupid

04. Pink Noise

05. No Show

06. Stripes

07. Child in the Dark

08. Black Rain

09. Alibis

10. Lifeline

11. The Paper Room

12. Immaculate Hearts

13. So Far Gone

14. Come Like the Cure

15. SOS

16. The Tranquility Trap