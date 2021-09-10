Menu
sneaker pimps share first new album in 20 years squaring the circle stream
Sneaker Pimps, photo courtesy of the artist
September 10, 2021 | 1:48pm ET

    After nearly two decades away, what better time for Sneaker Pimps to return than in 2021? Today, the cult trip-hop band return with their long-awaited fourth studio album, Squaring the Circle, out now via Orphic.

    Squaring the Circle was written, performed, and produced by founding members Sneaker Pimps members Chris Corner and Liam Howe. It spans 16 tracks total, many of which feature guest vocals from Berlin-based singer Simonne Jones.

    The album was recorded between Sawtooth Studios in Pioneertown, California, and London’s Tower Studios. The band teased the album earlier this year with the title track, as well as with the single “Fighter.” Stream it on Apple Music and Spotify below.

    Related Video

    Sneaker Pimps are best known for their 1996 hit, “6 Underground”, featuring the vocals of former lead singer Kelli Ali. Consequence named the song one of the best one-hit wonders of the ’90s.


    Squaring the Circle Artwork:sneaker pimps squaring the circle album artwork

    Squaring the Circle Tracklist:
    01. Fighter
    02. Squaring the Circle
    03. Love Me Stupid
    04. Pink Noise
    05. No Show
    06. Stripes
    07. Child in the Dark
    08. Black Rain
    09. Alibis
    10. Lifeline
    11. The Paper Room
    12. Immaculate Hearts
    13. So Far Gone
    14. Come Like the Cure
    15. SOS
    16. The Tranquility Trap

Consequence
Sneaker Pimps Return with Squaring the Circle, First New Album in 19 Years: Stream

