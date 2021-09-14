SNL Alum Jim Breuer Cancels Comedy Shows at Venues Requiring Proof of Vaccination

These days, most musicians and comedians are moving their tour dates if venues aren’t complying with mask, negative COVID-19 tests, or vaccine mandates. Just look at Patton Oswalt, or Jason Isbell, or Phoebe Bridgers. Not everyone is interested in keeping their fans as safe as possible at live performances, though. Over the weekend, comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Jim Breuer announced he had canceled his shows at venues that require proof of vaccination because it’s modern-day “segregation.”

In a Facebook video that’s over 20 minutes long, Breuer broke the news to his fans that he would no longer perform at venues with COVID-19 safety measures in place. As such, two dates on his upcoming tour — October 1st at the Royal Oak Theater in Michigan and December 3rd at The Wellmont Theater in New Jersey — have been canceled. He explained it was “due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccinations.”

The 54-year-old comedian said that getting vaccinated was “a choice” and he doesn’t care what his fans do, including what they think of his decision to pull these dates. The way Breuer sees it, patrons would be “forced” and “bribed” by the venue just to see him perform.

“I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved to the system or money,” said Breuer in the clip. “If you have anything else to say, I honestly don’t care. Due to, I have to stick to my morals, I have to sick to what i know is right.”

The Michigan venue that Breuer is pulling out of is owned by AEG Presents. Starting on October 1st, the entertainment company will be implementing a policy where all staff and attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show date where permitted. The New Jersey venue has already been operating under a similar policy.

When one fan commented on the video saying, “Statistically, vaccinations save lives as opposed to not being vaccinated… Choose wisely,” Breuer pushed back with more anti-vaxx denialism. “Says….? Can you show that data doc?” wrote Breuer. The fan responded, “I am an RRT and have been in the medical field saving lives for over 25+ years. Check NCBI, AHIP, and APIC just to name a few sources. Vaccines irradiate diseases. Fact. There’s at least a dozen diseases that have gone by the wayside thanks to vaccinations and trusting science.”

Apparently Breuer doesn’t know how to read the CDC’s website or any of the countless reports published by scientists proving that the COVID-19 vaccine is a safe, effective, and regulated method of preventing serious illness from the deadly COVID-19 virus. Best of all, it’s completely free! Find out where you can get a vaccine here.