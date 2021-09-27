Soccer Mommy and Kero Kero Bonito Team Up on “rom com 2021”: Stream

Kero Kero Bonito have added their touch to Soccer Mommy’s recent one-off single “rom com 2004.” The resulting track, “rom com 2021,” was premiered as part of Adult Swim Singles. Take a listen below

Whereas “rom com 2004″ intersperses splashes of hyperpop with Soccer Mommy mastermind Sophie Allison’s sweet vocals, Kero Kero’s version smooths out the track after a glitchy opening 30 seconds. In addition to gliding synths, the British alt-pop group contributes new verses from their singer Sarah Perry.

“We were very excited to be invited to work on ‘rom com 2021,'” shared Kero Kero Bonito in a statement. “Our contributions were inspired by Bridget Jones’ Diary, late summer, and UK Garage vocal manipulation.”

Soccer Mommy is in the midst of a long-delayed headlining North American tour with Squirrel Flower and Emily Reo in support. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.

As for Kero Kero Bonito, they last released Civilisation, a compilation of their two EPs of the same name, earlier this month. Pick up physical copies of the project at Bandcamp or Polyvinyl.

