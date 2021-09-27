Menu
Soccer Mommy and Kero Kero Bonito Team Up on “rom com 2021”: Stream

A reimagining of Soccer Mommy’s recent one-off single "rom com 2004"

soccer mommy kero kero bonito rom com 2021 new song stream adult swim singles
Soccer Mommy (photo by Monica Murray and Kero Kero Bonito (photo by Matilda Hill-Jenkins)
September 27, 2021 | 1:53pm ET

    Kero Kero Bonito have added their touch to Soccer Mommy’s recent one-off single “rom com 2004.” The resulting track, “rom com 2021,” was premiered as part of Adult Swim Singles. Take a listen below

    Whereas “rom com 2004″ intersperses splashes of hyperpop with Soccer Mommy mastermind Sophie Allison’s sweet vocals, Kero Kero’s version smooths out the track after a glitchy opening 30 seconds. In addition to gliding synths, the British alt-pop group contributes new verses from their singer Sarah Perry.

    “We were very excited to be invited to work on ‘rom com 2021,'” shared Kero Kero Bonito in a statement. “Our contributions were inspired by Bridget Jones’ Diary, late summer, and UK Garage vocal manipulation.”

    Soccer Mommy is in the midst of a long-delayed headlining North American tour with Squirrel Flower and Emily Reo in support. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.

    As for Kero Kero Bonito, they last released Civilisation, a compilation of their two EPs of the same name, earlier this month. Pick up physical copies of the project at Bandcamp or Polyvinyl.

