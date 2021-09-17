Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

St. Vincent Shares Soundtrack to New Mockumentary The Nowhere Inn: Stream

The Carrie Brownstein co-created mockumentary thriller is also out today

st. vincent the nowhere inn movie documentary mockumentary soundtrack stream
St. Vincent’s The Nowhere Inn
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 17, 2021 | 12:50pm ET

    Today marks the long-awaited release of St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein’s mockumentary thriller The Nowhere Inn. As the film hits select theaters and video-on-demand services, so too has the St. Vinny’s Nowhere Inn soundtrack dropped on streaming platforms. Take a listen below.

    Previously previewed with the title track/theme, the Nowhere Inn OST is a mix of full songs (“Palm Desert,” “Waiting on a Wave”) and trippy score that matches the movie’s twisted, humorous vibes. While there are tracks called “Carrie Wave,” “Carrie Voicemail,” and “Carrie off Bus,” Brownstein herself doesn’t appear on the soundtrack.

    Check out St. Vincent’s full The Nowhere Inn soundtrack below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Coming co-written and co-starring Brownstein and St. Vincent’s Annie Clark as fictionalized versions of themselves, The Nowhere Inn was directed by Bill Benz (who also helmed the Daddy’s Home videos). The plot finds the two indie icons working on a documentary about Clark, but as they dig into her life, their perception of “reality, identity, and authenticity” begins to warp.

    Meanwhile, St. Vincent is out on tour supporting her latest LP, Daddy’s Home. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    The Nowhere Inn OST Artwork:

    The Nowhere Inn OST soundtrack film score movie Annie Clark music video St. Vincent Carrie Brownstein

    The Nowhere Inn OST Tracklist:
    01. The Nowhere Inn
    02. Carrie Voicemail
    03. Palm Desert
    04. Carrie Wave
    05. Waiting on a Wave
    06. Opening Limo Scene
    07. Hallway Scene
    08. Rooftop
    09. Come to Jesus
    10. Downtempo Montage
    11. Sex Scene
    12. Board Room
    13. Spa Scene
    14. Tour Bus
    15. Carrie Off Bus
    16. Texas Intro
    17. Texas Choir
    18. Bacchanal
    19. Ending

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Bring Me the Horizon new song

Bring Me the Horizon Continue Their Foray into Pop on New Single "DiE4u": Stream

September 17, 2021

lady gaga tony bennett love for sale new single music video stream

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Share "Love For Sale": Stream

September 17, 2021

brian wilson at my piano new album beach boys classics

Brian Wilson Announces New Album At My Piano Recreating Beach Boys Classics

September 17, 2021

sharon van etten angel olsen like i used to new song single listen stream

Sharon Van Etten Covers The Velvet Underground's "Femme Fatale" with Angel Olsen: Stream

September 17, 2021

 

dijahsb Tasty Raps Vol. 1 track by track photo by Vonny Lorde

DijahSB Breaks Down New EP Tasty Raps Vol. 1 Track by Track: Exclusive

September 17, 2021

dave navarro taylor hawkins chris chaney nhc band

Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney Form New Band NHC, Share Two Songs: Stream

September 17, 2021

wildest dreams taylor's version

Taylor Swift Shares Re-Recorded Version of "Wildest Dreams" After It Trends on TikTok: Stream

September 17, 2021

jeff tweedy ted lasso theme song cover season 2 soundtrack

Jeff Tweedy Covers Ted Lasso Theme Song: Stream

September 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

St. Vincent Shares Soundtrack to New Mockumentary The Nowhere Inn: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale