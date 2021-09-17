St. Vincent Shares Soundtrack to New Mockumentary The Nowhere Inn: Stream

Today marks the long-awaited release of St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein’s mockumentary thriller The Nowhere Inn. As the film hits select theaters and video-on-demand services, so too has the St. Vinny’s Nowhere Inn soundtrack dropped on streaming platforms. Take a listen below.
Previously previewed with the title track/theme, the Nowhere Inn OST is a mix of full songs (“Palm Desert,” “Waiting on a Wave”) and trippy score that matches the movie’s twisted, humorous vibes. While there are tracks called “Carrie Wave,” “Carrie Voicemail,” and “Carrie off Bus,” Brownstein herself doesn’t appear on the soundtrack.
Check out St. Vincent’s full The Nowhere Inn soundtrack below via Apple Music and Spotify.
Coming co-written and co-starring Brownstein and St. Vincent’s Annie Clark as fictionalized versions of themselves, The Nowhere Inn was directed by Bill Benz (who also helmed the Daddy’s Home videos). The plot finds the two indie icons working on a documentary about Clark, but as they dig into her life, their perception of “reality, identity, and authenticity” begins to warp.
Meanwhile, St. Vincent is out on tour supporting her latest LP, Daddy’s Home. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster.
The Nowhere Inn OST Artwork:
The Nowhere Inn OST Tracklist:
01. The Nowhere Inn
02. Carrie Voicemail
03. Palm Desert
04. Carrie Wave
05. Waiting on a Wave
06. Opening Limo Scene
07. Hallway Scene
08. Rooftop
09. Come to Jesus
10. Downtempo Montage
11. Sex Scene
12. Board Room
13. Spa Scene
14. Tour Bus
15. Carrie Off Bus
16. Texas Intro
17. Texas Choir
18. Bacchanal
19. Ending