St. Vincent Shares Soundtrack to New Mockumentary The Nowhere Inn: Stream

Today marks the long-awaited release of St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein’s mockumentary thriller The Nowhere Inn. As the film hits select theaters and video-on-demand services, so too has the St. Vinny’s Nowhere Inn soundtrack dropped on streaming platforms. Take a listen below.

Previously previewed with the title track/theme, the Nowhere Inn OST is a mix of full songs (“Palm Desert,” “Waiting on a Wave”) and trippy score that matches the movie’s twisted, humorous vibes. While there are tracks called “Carrie Wave,” “Carrie Voicemail,” and “Carrie off Bus,” Brownstein herself doesn’t appear on the soundtrack.

Check out St. Vincent’s full The Nowhere Inn soundtrack below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Coming co-written and co-starring Brownstein and St. Vincent’s Annie Clark as fictionalized versions of themselves, The Nowhere Inn was directed by Bill Benz (who also helmed the Daddy’s Home videos). The plot finds the two indie icons working on a documentary about Clark, but as they dig into her life, their perception of “reality, identity, and authenticity” begins to warp.

Meanwhile, St. Vincent is out on tour supporting her latest LP, Daddy’s Home. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

The Nowhere Inn OST Artwork:

The Nowhere Inn OST Tracklist:

01. The Nowhere Inn

02. Carrie Voicemail

03. Palm Desert

04. Carrie Wave

05. Waiting on a Wave

06. Opening Limo Scene

07. Hallway Scene

08. Rooftop

09. Come to Jesus

10. Downtempo Montage

11. Sex Scene

12. Board Room

13. Spa Scene

14. Tour Bus

15. Carrie Off Bus

16. Texas Intro

17. Texas Choir

18. Bacchanal

19. Ending

