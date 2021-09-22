Menu
All Saints Day: St. Vincent Performs “The Nowhere Inn” with Clones on Kimmel: Watch

The lead single from Annie Clark's new mockumentary of the same name

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
September 22, 2021 | 10:42am ET

    The saints went marching into Jimmy Kimmel Live! when St. Vincent performed “The Nowhere Inn” with a band of clones.

    So far, the promotional cycle for her new mockumentary The Nowhere Inn shares some of the grunge and glam of her 2021 album Daddy’s HomeThe Kimmel set included a neon diamond in the floor flashing green and white, and Annie Clark herself wore a feathery madness that could almost double as a chicken costume for Halloween. Her band of men and women all wore black wigs mimicking her hairstyle, and the screen behind showed backup singers with the same cloned coif. Check out the performance below.

    The Nowhere Inn hit streaming services and select theaters September 17th, as did the accompanying soundtrack. She’s currently on the road for her headlining tour, and in 2022 she’ll be supporting Foo Fighters. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

