Staind’s Aaron Lewis Leads “F**k Joe Biden” Chant in President’s Hometown of Scranton: Watch

The concert was a stop on Staind's co-headlining tour with Korn

Staind’s Aaron Lewis (photo by Amy Harris)
September 29, 2021 | 10:34am ET

    Staind singer Aaron Lewis, who has been outspoken about his right-wing views, led a chant of “F**k Joe Biden” during his band’s concert in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (September 25th). The city happens to be the president’s hometown.

    Biden was born and raised in Scranton, a piece of information not lost on Lewis. He paused the show — a stop on Staind’s co-headlining tour with Korn — to draw attention to the fact, exclaiming “F**k Joe Biden coming from Scranton, Pennsylvania,” before whipping up the crowd into a “F**k Joe Biden” chant.

    As it turned out, a good portion of the crowd participated in the chant. We can only wonder what Staind’s current tourmates in Korn think about such a blatant political statement being injected into the evening’s proceedings. However, knowing Lewis’ history, it couldn’t have been entirely unexpected.

    The chant is par for the Staind frontman — one of the most staunchly conservative individuals in rock or metal. In recent weeks, he’s been seen wearing “F**k Biden” and “I could sh*t a better president” shirts, as well as the “Impeach Biden” hat seen at the recent Louder Than Life festival.

    Staind's Aaron Lewis Pans Bruce Springsteen, Defends Confederate Statues
    Staind’s Aaron Lewis Disses Bruce Springsteen, Rails Against Statue Removals in New Song: Watch

    Back in April, he released a solo single, “Am I the Only One,” a right-wing rallying cry that takes on the liberal agenda while dissing Bruce Springsteen. Lewis is also the guy who called former president Barack Obama “truly the worst f**king president that we have ever had in the history of this f**king country.”

    Watch fan-filmed footage of Aaron Lewis leading the chant below.

