Stanley Tucci Reveals He Beat Cancer

The Emmy Award-winning actor was diagnosed with a tumor on his tongue in 2018

Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci, photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
September 4, 2021 | 6:28pm ET

    Stanley Tucci has gone public about his recent battle with cancer.

    The Emmy Award-winning actor told Vera magazine that in 2018 he was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue. “It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo,” Tucci explained. At one point, he was forced to use a feeding tube.

    Tucci said he was initially reluctant to undergo chemotherapy as his first wife, Kate Spath-Tucci, died of cancer, “and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible.”

    Fortunately, the treatment was successful and doctors told Tucci that his cancer is unlikely to come back. However, Tucci added that “I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done.”

    Tucci currently stars in the Apple TV+ animated comedy Central Park, and hosts the CNN culinary series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. He also recently starred opposite Colin Firth in the British romantic drama Supernova.

