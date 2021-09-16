Stanning BTS Fanfic Files: The Rap Line Goes to IKEA and Suga Gets Haunted

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stanning BTS returns to one of their most-requested series: The Fanfic Files!

In the 12th edition of the series, hosts Kayla and Bethany surprise each other with a retelling or summation of a BTS fan-fiction story they adore. In this episode, we find out what The Rap Line (RM, Suga, and J-Hope) get up to on an IKEA trip, and see what happens when Suga gets haunted by a bratty ghost.

First up is “A Strong Structure” by AO3 contributor justabimbo, followed by “unfinished” by fruitily. Listen to the Stanning BTS Fanfic Files episode above.

Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. In each episode, hosts Kayla and Bethany find just the right balance between research and fangirl. They dive deep into lyrics during album reviews, theorize over music videos, and sometimes (like this week) even retell a favorite fanfic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fan-out, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

