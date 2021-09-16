Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Stanning BTS Fanfic Files: The Rap Line Goes to IKEA and Suga Gets Haunted

Kayla and Bethany share their latest favorite BTS stories

stanning bts fan fiction fanfict episode 12 suga
Stanning BTS Fanfict, TinyTans courtesy of BigHit Music
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 16, 2021 | 11:41am ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Editor’s Note: Show your love for Stanning BTS by showing your stan-dom with pride! Pick up our new Iconic ARMY T-shirt at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below. Use code BTS15 for 15% off!

    Stanning BTS returns to one of their most-requested series: The Fanfic Files!

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In the 12th edition of the series, hosts Kayla and Bethany surprise each other with a retelling or summation of a BTS fan-fiction story they adore. In this episode, we find out what The Rap Line (RM, Suga, and J-Hope) get up to on an IKEA trip, and see what happens when Suga gets haunted by a bratty ghost.

    First up is “A Strong Structure” by AO3 contributor justabimbo, followed by “unfinished” by fruitily. Listen to the Stanning BTS Fanfic Files episode above.

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. In each episode, hosts Kayla and Bethany find just the right balance between research and fangirl. They dive deep into lyrics during album reviews, theorize over music videos, and sometimes (like this week) even retell a favorite fanfic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fan-out, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

    Advertisement

    Subscribe using the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding all our series. Also, head to the Consequence Shop to grab your Stanning BTS T-shirt!

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

    Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

    Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/stanningbts

    PayPal: http://www.paypal.me/stanningbtspodcast

    Charity for the month of September:

    Alzheimer’s Disease International

    Advertisement

    September is World Alzheimer’s Month which is run by Alzheimer’s Disease International, (ADI). ADI is the international federation of Alzheimer and dementia associations around the world; in official relations with the World Health Organization. They work by empowering Alzheimer and dementia associations to advocate for dementia as a national priority, to raise awareness and to offer care and support for people with dementia and their care partners. 

Latest Stories

stanning bts map of the soul tour spotisode cancellation

Stanning BTS Spotisode: Tour Cancellation and "Butter" with Megan Thee Stallion

September 2, 2021

Stanning BTS Iconic ARMY t-shirt

Join the Stanning BTS Podcast's Iconic ARMY with Our New Shirt

August 20, 2021

stanning bts ship sope

Stanning BTS 'Shipisode: SOPE

August 19, 2021

stanning bts louis vuitton fashion show bbc radio 1

Stanning BTS Spotisode: Louis Vuitton Fashion Show and BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

August 5, 2021

 

stanning bts permission to dance ptd live performances jimmy fallon

Stanning BTS: PTD Performances

July 22, 2021

permission to dance stanning bts

Stanning BTS: Permission to Dance

July 19, 2021

stanning bts q&a with bethany and kayla

Stanning BTS: Q&A with Hosts Kayla and Bethany

July 1, 2021

Stanning BTS Muster Sowoozoo festival livestream

Stanning BTS: Muster SOWOOZOO

June 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stanning BTS Fanfic Files: The Rap Line Goes to IKEA and Suga Gets Haunted

Menu Shop Search Sale