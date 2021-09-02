Stanning BTS Spotisode: Tour Cancellation and “Butter” with Megan Thee Stallion

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

Editor’s Note: Show how much you stan Stanning BTS by grabbing our new Iconic ARMY T-shirt at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below. Use code BTS15 for 15% off!

Advertisement

Related Video

In this spotisode of the Stanning BTS podcast, Kayla and Bethany catch up on a few of the big BTS stories that have happened over the last few weeks.

They talk about the official cancellation of the “Map of the Soul Tour,” Billboard’s most recent interview and article “Inside the Business of BTS — And the Challenges Ahead,” the “Butter” remix with Megan Thee Stallion, and SUGA’s composition of Samsung’s “Over the Horizon.”

Spotisodes are a series of episodes where Kayla and Bethany clean up “spots” of missed BTS content not covered in previous episodes. We hope you enjoy! Thank you so much for listening and for your support!

Advertisement

Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, hosts Kayla and Bethany find the perfect balance between research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fan-out, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

Subscribe using the links above, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming. Also, head to the Consequence Shop to grab your Stanning BTS T-shirt!

Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Advertisement

Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/stanningbts

PayPal: http://www.paypal.me/stanningbtspodcast

Charity for the month of September:

Alzheimer’s Disease International

September is World Alzheimer’s Month which is run by Alzheimer’s Disease International, (ADI). ADI is the international federation of Alzheimer and dementia associations around the world; in official relations with the World Health Organization. They work by empowering Alzheimer and dementia associations to advocate for dementia as a national priority, to raise awareness and to offer care and support for people with dementia and their care partners.

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?