Stanning BTS: BTS at the United Nations General Assembly

In this week’s episode, Kayla and Bethany recap BTS’ speeches and performance for the SDG moment at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, and BTS’ recent appointment as the Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture by South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in.

Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. In each episode, hosts Kayla and Bethany find just the right balance between research and fangirl. They dive deep into lyrics during album reviews, theorize over music videos, and sometimes (like this week) even retell a favorite fanfic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fan-out, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

Charity for the month of September:

Alzheimer’s Disease International

September is World Alzheimer’s Month which is run by Alzheimer’s Disease International, (ADI). ADI is the international federation of Alzheimer and dementia associations around the world; in official relations with the World Health Organization. They work by empowering Alzheimer and dementia associations to advocate for dementia as a national priority, to raise awareness and to offer care and support for people with dementia and their care partners.

