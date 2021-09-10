Blue’s Clues’ Steve Burns Hugs an Emotional Stephen Colbert on The Late Show: Watch

Perhaps it was the 25th anniversary of Blue’s Clues, or maybe America had just reached such a low that original host Steve Burns had to address the nation, but earlier this week he reappeared in his green striped shirt to tell us that he’s proud of us and “I never forgot you.” Last night on The Late Show, an emotional Stephen Colbert watched that clip, and the replay concluded with Burns walking on stage and giving the teary-eyed comedian a hug.

The bit was a throwback to the days of The Colbert Report, when the host earned his yucks by parodying over-the-top masculinity. “I was a grown up in the late ’90s,” he said by way of introduction, “and although I was aware of the show because of my kids, those kids are all grown up and moved away now, so obviously I have no emotional investment in Steve. But, all right, what did he say?”

When Steve spoke about leaving Blue’s Clues to go to college, Stephen’s mouth quivered. “Wow I guess I never thought about your needs back then. I’m sorry I didn’t know. Go on,” he said.

Burns said, “And then look at you, and look at all you have done, and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it’s just, it’s just so amazing, right?”

“I have grown a lot,” Colbert replied. “I’m on network now.” As the clip reached its heart-tugging end, Colbert mimed pulling himself together. “Nice message and everything, but that show was for my kids. I am a man, and by definition I feel nothing.”

Whatever he was about to say was cut off by a warm greeting from the side of the stage. “Are you sure about that, Stephen?” Steve and Stephen exchanged a hug, and before the show cut to commercial, Colbert even found one of Blue’s clues. Check out the clip below.

