Stone Temple Pilots and Bush have scrapped their upcoming co-headlining US tour, with Bush citing “unfortunate and unavoidable COVID-related circumstances” as the reason for the cancellation. However, STP are still moving forward with their own headlining shows later in the fall.

The two bands recently announced the joint trek, which was set to kick off on September 30th and run through October 16th. In separate statements from the bands, it was made clear that it was Bush’s decision to cancel the tour.

Bush’s full statement reads as follows:

“Due to unfortunate and unavoidable COVID-related circumstances, we will be unable to move forward with our planned Fall tour dates — including our festival appearances and our tour with Stone Temple Pilots. We cannot stress enough how heartbreaking it is to not be able to go out and play after all of this time, and after all of our attempted starts and ensuing stops over the past year and a half. We wish to extend our deepest apologies as this is the last thing we would want for all our great fans as well as our good friends in Stone Temple Pilots.⁣”

It’s not clear in the statement whether Bush made the decision based on general concern over the current dangers posed by the Delta variant or whether there was a specific COVID-related case within their camp.

As it was, Stone Temple Pilots were slated to continue touring without Bush immediately following the co-headlining trek. Those dates are still a go, with STP stating the following:

“STP friends and family, unfortunately Bush has had to cancel their upcoming tour with us that was to start at the end of this month. … We are of course saddened by this news, but it’s a sign of the times right now. That said, our headline dates starting on October 17th are still on! The only headline date that is being canceled is Oct 9th in Chattanooga, as that was during the Bush run and can no longer fit with the schedule. We’d love to see you all out there for the below dates, and we’re so very much looking forward to coming back to all canceled markets as soon as we can.⁣”

Stone Temple Pilots’ tour dates can be seen below, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Stone Temple Pilots 2021 Tour Dates:

09/30 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre *

10/01 – El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center *

10/03 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

10/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square *

10/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *

10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

10/09 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre (STP show only)

10/11 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater *

10/12 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre *

10/14 – Quapaw, OK @ Downstream Casino *

10/15 – Brandon, MO @ Brandon Amphitheatre *

10/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre (KATT Radio Show)

10/18 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom ^

10/20 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy Power House ^

10/22 – Ashwaubenon, WI @ EPIC Event Center ^

10/23 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt ^

10/26 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater ^

10/27 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s ^

10/29 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino ^

10/30 – Middletown, NY @ Orange County Fair Speedway ^

10/31 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

11/02 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater ^

11/03 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live ^

11/05 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium ^

11/06 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ^

11/07 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak ^

11/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live ^

11/11 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

* = canceled shows with Bush

^ = w/ support from Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown