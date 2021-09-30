Menu
Sturgill Simpson Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Due to Vocal Cord Injury

"It's gonna be a long hot minute before I can return to stage"

Sturgill Simpson, photo by Ben Kaye
September 30, 2021 | 1:13pm ET

    Bad news for those planning to catch Sturgill Simpson on tour this year: The country musician has cancelled all his upcoming shows, saying he hemorrhaged his vocal cords and is unable to sing for the time being.

    “Turns out I did in fact unfortunately hemorrhage /rupture my vocal chords after all,” Simpson wrote on Instagram, alongside a gnarly-looking photo of the diagnosis. “I am currently getting the best treatment available and should fully recover but its gonna be a long hot minute before I can return to stage.”

    Simpson was in the middle of touring in support of his most recent album, including residencies at both New York City’s Webster Hall and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. “I just wanted to turn this thing back on for about 15 seconds to say Im sorry to everyone that had tickets to the remaining shows and to thank everyone that has supported me over the years..its been an incredibly fun, rewarding, and educational journey,” he added.

    Simpson rounded out the heartfelt post with a tongue-in-cheek conclusion: “But on the bright side, now I can finally really focus on other pursuits and areas of passionate interest..like becoming the best hitman I can be.” See the full post below.

    Simpson shared his latest album, The Ballad of Dood and Juanita, back in August, marking his third album in just 12 months after the bluegrass releases Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 and Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 2. Thankfully, his vocal cord injury didn’t disrupt his plans to play Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival earlier this year, and hopefully it won’t impact his role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

