Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Release Collaborative Album A Beginner’s Mind: Stream

The Asthmatic Kitty label mates wrote songs together about movies while holed up in a cabin in upstate New York

Sufjan Stevens A Beginner's Mind stream Angelo De Augustine new album music record collaborative LP Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine, artwork courtesy of artists
Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine, artwork courtesy of artists
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 24, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    Asthmatic Kitty label mates Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine have shared their new collaborative album A Beginner’s Mind. Stream the gorgeous collection of folk and fantasy-inspired songs below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    A Beginner’s Mind is the first album Stevens and De Augustine have written together, although the two have been friends for a long time prior. To pen the 14-song tracklist, they camped out in a friend’s cabin in upstate New York for a month-long songwriting sabbatical. They began watching a movie to unwind each night, and it quickly influenced their work, with each song being loosely based on a popular film.

    In the months leading up to the album’s release, the indie folk duo teased A Beginner’s Mind by releasing a handful of singles in advance: “Reach Out,” “Olympus,” “Back to Oz,” and “Fictional California.” Earlier this month, they also shared “Cimmerian Shade” and “You Give Death a Bad Name,” both of which drew inspiration from classic horror thrillers.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    During an exclusive interview with Consequence, Stevens and De Augustine explained why they decided to base these songs off of films instead of completely original ideas or personal experiences. “It was initially kind of a happy accident. But in hindsight, I’m wondering if the films were almost like a safe meeting ground for us so that we weren’t each independently or individually feeling sort of responsible for coming up with content,” said Stevens. “I think that that allowed us both to kind of dispense of our selves and our experiences or whatever, and just start with something completely and utterly new. Once we did that, once we determined what the conceit was, then we had a shared objective. We were teammates.”

    A Beginners Mind Review
     Editor's Pick
    On A Beginner’s Mind, Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Use Fiction as a Guide and a Salve

    In her review of the album, Consequence contributor Laura Dzubay described A Beginner’s Mind as a collection of songs where “varied instrumentation acts as a sonic guide, allowing the emphasis to rest not on musical experimentation, but on the album’s lyrics and general tone of kind contemplation.” As she points out, Stevens and De Augustine’s gentle vocal styles lend each duet “a feeling of tenderness and proximity” that works perfectly throughout the record.

    Pre-orders for physical copies of A Beginner’s Mind are still ongoing over at the Asthmatic Kitty Records website, including a special vinyl pressing in “Beginner’s Mind Ocean Blue” that matches the record’s artwork. Check out the full tracklist and cover art for it after the jump.

    Advertisement

    A Beginner’s Mind Artwork:

    A Beginner's Mind by Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine album artwork cover art LP record music stream new

    Advertisement

    A Beginner’s Mind Tracklist:
    01. Reach Out
    02. Lady Macbeth In Chains
    03. Back To Oz
    04. The Pillar Of Souls
    05. You Give Death A Bad Name
    06. Beginner’s Mind
    07. Olympus
    08. Murder And Crime
    09. (This Is) The Thing
    10. It’s Your Own Body And Mind
    11. Lost In The World
    12. Fictional California
    13. Cimmerian Shade
    14. Lacrimae

Latest Stories

princess nokia boys are from mars yung baby tate stream

Princess Nokia Drops NSFW Anthem "Boys Are from Mars": Stream

September 24, 2021

run the jewels lil wayne ooo la la remix rtj4 deluxe edition stream

Run the Jewels Tap Lil Wayne for "ooh la la" Remix: Stream

September 24, 2021

the regrettes monday new song video stream

The Regrettes Share Existential New Single "Monday": Stream

September 24, 2021

chvrches avril lavigne i'm with you cover apple music home session

CHVRCHES Cover Avril Lavigne's "I'm With You": Stream

September 24, 2021

 

boys noize polarity

Boys Noize Breaks Down His New Album +|- (Polarity) Track by Track: Exclusive

September 24, 2021

lakeyah my time track by track gangsta grillz mixtape album stream

Lakeyah Breaks Down New Gangsta Grillz Mixtape My Time Track by Track: Exclusive

September 24, 2021

Bartees Strange Weights stream new song music video lyrics single Bartees Strange, photo by Julia Leiby

Bartees Strange Unveils Blistering New Song "Weights": Stream

September 24, 2021

the velvet underground nico covers album i'll be your mirror stream

The Velvet Underground & Nico Covers Album Features Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent & More: Stream

September 24, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Release Collaborative Album A Beginner's Mind: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale