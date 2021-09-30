Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 to Feature Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Snoop Dogg

The 2021-2022 NFL season is barely underway, but we’re already looking forward to the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Roc Nation and Pepsi have announced a hip-hop mega-collaboration featuring Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg for the Big Game’s entertainment.

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place on February 13th at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium (home to the surging Rams and competitive Chargers). This will mark the first time Los Angeles will play host to the Super Bowl in 30 years, so it makes sense they’d want to celebrate by welcoming local legends like Dre, Lamar, and Snoop. Em and Blige are just icing on the cake.

This superstar hip-hop collaboration comes as the third Super Bowl Halftime event put on by Pepsi and Roc Nation since JAY-Z entered into a partnership with the NFL in 2019. First came the Shakira-Jennifer Lopez duet of 2019, followed by last year’s The Weeknd experience.

Advertisement

Related Video

“…Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime,” JAY-Z said in a press statement. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” commented Dr. Dre. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

In an effort to give back to the city that’s hosting the Super Bowl, Pepsi and the NFL are throwing their support behind Regional School #1, a new South Los Angeles magnet high school set to launch next fall. The school’s program is based on that of USC Iovine and Young Academy, co-founded by Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, which utilizes a unique educational model centered around Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

Pepsi and the NFL are putting philanthropic resources into the new school, in addition to working with the local community on developing community-focused applied learning experiences and industry internships. “This effort will help develop and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators,” said Megan K. Reilly, Los Angeles Unified Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly. “We are excited about the additional opportunities this partnership will bring to our students.”

Speaking about the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show’s star-studded lineup, Pepsi VP of Marketing Todd Kaplan said, “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip-hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA where it all began, alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today.”